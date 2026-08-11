Jarvis goes full circle in Winnipeg during day with Stanley Cup

It was quite a homecoming for Seth Jarvis on Monday.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward celebrated his first Stanley Cup championship in his hometown of Winnipeg, sharing the trophy with the community throughout the day.

Jarvis’ first stop was at Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg, where he shared the Cup with the kids at the hospital.

“I just want to make people smile,” Jarvis told reporters, via Illegal Curve Hockey. “It’s cool the power that thing has and what it can do for people. Obviously, those kids are going through some tough times, so anything I can do to brighten their day for a little bit -- talk to them, meet them, show them the Stanley Cup -- and just see them smile and have a little bit of fun is amazing.”