Jarvis goes full circle in Winnipeg during day with Stanley Cup

Hurricanes forward celebrates championship in hometown with community events

Javis with friends and Cup

© NHL

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It was quite a homecoming for Seth Jarvis on Monday.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward celebrated his first Stanley Cup championship in his hometown of Winnipeg, sharing the trophy with the community throughout the day.

Jarvis’ first stop was at Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg, where he shared the Cup with the kids at the hospital.

“I just want to make people smile,” Jarvis told reporters, via Illegal Curve Hockey. “It’s cool the power that thing has and what it can do for people. Obviously, those kids are going through some tough times, so anything I can do to brighten their day for a little bit -- talk to them, meet them, show them the Stanley Cup -- and just see them smile and have a little bit of fun is amazing.”

Jarvis then took the Cup to Tuxedo Community Centre, where he shared the moment with countless fans at the ice rink where he started his career.

"When I was younger, they gave me the keys to this place,” Jarvis told reporters. “They'd let me keep the lights on and keep the doors open so I could skate as long as I wanted. They're a massive part of my childhood and a massive part of why I'm here today."

The 24-year-old met as many fans as he could during the allotted time slot at the rink, even taking the Cup outside for fans who didn’t get the chance to see it inside.

Jarvis’ “lunch break” included ribs and poutine out of the Cup.

His friend crew, of course, had to join Jarvis for the celebrations as well.

And to end the night, teammate Jordan Martinook surprised Jarvis to help celebrate.

Martinook is scheduled to have his day with the Cup on Tuesday.

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