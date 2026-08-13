Nelson looking forward after ‘crazy year’ with Avalanche, Olympic gold

Winning Olympic gold with the U.S. men’s hockey team already feels like it was a long time ago for Nelson, even though it’s just six months past. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in six games at the Olympics in February and carried on a family legacy when the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to break a gold-medal drought dating to 1980.

Nelson’s uncle, Dave Christian, was on the “Miracle on Ice” team at Lake Placid in 1980. Nelson’s grandfather, Bill Christian, and great uncle, Roger Christian, helped the United States win a gold medal in 1960 at Squaw Valley.

Nelson had his family at the Olympics in February, including his uncle, to take in the Olympic experience together.

“A memory and moments that we’ll never forget,” Nelson said. “Super emotional when we were able to get it done. Something you dreamed of, it’s happened now.

“It felt like it went by in the blink of an eye.”

The success spilled over to the Avalanche, which won the Presidents’ Trophy with a 55-16-11 record and 121 points. Colorado rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping the Los Angeles Kings and winning the second-round series against the Minnesota Wild in five games.

The run came to an abrupt end when the Avalanche were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. That outcome was tough for an Avalanche squad that had lofty expectations.

“It doesn’t matter how you lose a series, but obviously getting swept is even more disappointing,” Nelson said.

Nelson also lamented the Avalanche surrendering their three-goal lead after the first period in Game 3, which the Golden Knights erased with three goals in the second period before taking the lead in the third on the way to a 5-3 win.

There were times in that series where the Avalanche had opportunities to score and make a difference in the outcome of the series, but they weren’t able to get it done, Nelson said.

“I think the margin for error and the need for really timely execution is crucial,” Nelson said. “But I think all that motivation carries over to this year.

“I think we have a similar-looking team. Any time we can roll out … Cale, Devon (Toews), the goalies we have, I think we’re going to have a pretty good chance to win each and every single night.”

He also credited the leadership of captain Gabriel Landeskog, adding that “having him healthy is a big piece of that puzzle,” helping the Avalanche to their success.

The bitter sting of the Western Conference Final loss behind them, the expectations for the Avalanche are just as high for the upcoming season: Be one of the best teams, and “bring a Cup back” to Colorado for the first time since 2022, Nelson said.

“I know this team is hungrier than ever, even having won it recently,” he said.