Martinook rides with Stanley Cup in Corvette to hometown community event

Jordan Martinook and the Stanley Cup zoomed into his hometown of Leduc, Alberta, champion style on Tuesday.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward and the trophy arrived at a community event at Leduc Recreation Center in a green Corvette.

Before the event, Martinook picked up the sports car from Lakewood Chevrolet in Edmonton. He and the Cup took pictures with the staff before driving off to their next stop.

Around 3,000 fans came to the Leduc Recreation Center to greet their hometown champion and Lord Stanley. The fans performed the Hurricanes storm surge as they waited in a video posted by Leduc City Council member Jill Spinks on Instagram.