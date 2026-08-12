Martinook rides with Stanley Cup in Corvette to hometown community event

Hurricanes forward, trophy greeted by thousands in Edmonton suburb

Martinook Cup Leduc

© City of Leduc

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jordan Martinook and the Stanley Cup zoomed into his hometown of Leduc, Alberta, champion style on Tuesday.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward and the trophy arrived at a community event at Leduc Recreation Center in a green Corvette.

Before the event, Martinook picked up the sports car from Lakewood Chevrolet in Edmonton. He and the Cup took pictures with the staff before driving off to their next stop.

Around 3,000 fans came to the Leduc Recreation Center to greet their hometown champion and Lord Stanley. The fans performed the Hurricanes storm surge as they waited in a video posted by Leduc City Council member Jill Spinks on Instagram.

Martinook grew up playing at the fitness center, which is located 21 miles south of Edmonton.

"I worked out in this gym. I ran around this track. This is pretty cool," Martinook told reporters on Tuesday.

“This is the most incredible trophy, and I wanted to share it with my hometown. This is where I grew up and it’s important to share it with people.”

During the event, Martinook received the City of Leduc’s Citizen of Distinction Award for his accomplishments and involvement in the community. He also signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

The City of Leduc shared pictures from the day on Instagram.

The Hurricanes forward was so eager to see the Stanley Cup this week he crashed teammate Seth Jarvis’ day with the trophy in Winnipeg on Monday.

Martinook has played eight of his 12 NHL seasons with the Hurricanes. This is his first Stanley Cup championship.

Summer with Stanley

Jarvis goes full circle in Winnipeg during day with Stanley Cup

Staal brings Stanley Cup to pediatric hospital in hometown of Thunder Bay

Hall brings Stanley Cup to Muskoka cottage

Walker brings Stanley Cup to pediatric unit at Ontario hospital

Jankowski rides in style with Stanley Cup in Ontario

Reilly shares Stanley Cup with brothers, local fire company

Miller rocks old high school jersey with Stanley Cup in Minnesota

Blake brings Stanley Cup to community center in Minnesota

Kotkaniemi brings Stanley Cup to hometown rink

Aho gets rock star treatment with Stanley Cup in Finland

Ehlers rides in Lamborghini with Stanley Cup, receives warm welcome in Denmark

Andersen takes Stanley Cup to Legoland in Denmark

Hurricanes assistant GM celebrates with Stanley Cup in New Jersey

Deslauriers got 'chills' seeing name engraved on Stanley Cup

Carrier visits lemonade stand during day with Stanley Cup

Carrier brings Stanley Cup to hometown again after Hurricanes win

Tulsky brings Stanley Cup to hospital to greet new dads

Hall poses with young son in Stanley Cup to celebrate title