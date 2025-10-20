Thompson embraces chance to make U.S. Olympic roster, end Sabres’ playoff drought

There were many things Tage Thompson could have taken out of the 2025 IIHF World Championship after last season when he scored the golden goal that gave the United States its first World Championship since 1933.

There was the sense of his own ability to perform under pressure, the nine points the forward had in 10 games at the tournament. There was the sense of vindication, a boost to his chances to make the U.S. team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after not making the squad for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

There was also something simpler -- and more complicated -- especially for his NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.

“I think just what it takes to win,” Thompson said. “I think probably the biggest thing I took out of it was the mindset. It’s a short tournament, so it’s kind of that desperation mode right from the beginning. But being able to balance that without having any panic in your game.

“[We were] put in a do-or-die situation early on in the tournament, but I felt like there was no panic; there was just belief throughout our group that we were going to get it done. And I think that calmness in the locker room was something that I found very instrumental in our win and it’s something I think we’re going to try to correlate and bring here into Buffalo.”

Because in the same way that the U.S. lost early on at the World Championship -- 3-0 to Switzerland in its third game in the tournament -- the Sabres found themselves in a dicey situation early. It was a 2025-26 season in which they hoped -- no, expected -- to at minimum contend for their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth since 2010-11.

Instead, they dropped their first three games of the season, inviting the same doubts and comparisons, the same questions they’ve faced for years. But they bounced back, defeating the Ottawa Senators 8-4 on Wednesday, then the two-time reigning Cup champion Florida Panthers 3-0 on Saturday.

If Buffalo is going to make a run, leave behind all the demons and the demoralization of seasons past, it will start with Thompson, the power forward who also had a slow start to his career but lately has found his groove.

That continues with a chance for the Sabres (2-3-0) to even their season record on Monday against the host Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B).

“Not only at World Championships, but every year that he’s been playing, he’s matured a little bit and I do believe that the World Championships gave him a little bit more experience in handling, whether it was adversity, whether a tough call, whether a situation that happens on the ice, and how to be patient,” said Brent Thompson, his father, who is serving as an assistant coach for Hershey of the American Hockey League. “I got to see him mature in front of me, and I do think that’s a big thing.

“He was very positive, I thought, at the World Championships, no matter what happened through the course of the [tournament] itself, I felt like he kept a pretty level head and a positive outlook on it and I think that’s one of the biggest things he has to continue to focus on.”