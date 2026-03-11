Hurricanes recover in shootout after blowing late 2-goal lead to Penguins

Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh on a rebound with 36 seconds remaining in the third period to tie it 4-4 after Noel Acciari cut it to 4-3 with 2:08 left with Stuart Skinner pulled for the extra attacker.

Alexander Nikishin had a goal and an assist, and Seth Jarvis and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes (41-17-6), who have won eight of 10 (8-2-0) and extended their home point streak to 12 games (11-0-1). Frederik Andersen made 24 saves.

“The second period we were in the box too much. We never got any flow going,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “But I thought the third was great. We came out the way we needed to play. All in all, it was a solid third period, and we got the two points.”

Rust had two goals and an assist, and Erik Karlsson and Egor Chinakhov each had two assists for the Penguins (32-17-15), who have lost five of seven (2-2-3). Skinner made 39 saves.

“We just got back on our heels in the first half of the first period. We were letting them dictate the speed,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “Obviously the end of the third, the 6-on-5 situations, some guys executed, but I thought we got away from the things that were working in the second."

Stankoven gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the first period. After Skinner stopped consecutive shots by Mike Reilly, the Hurricanes’ defenseman passed to Stankoven for a snap shot below the left hash marks.