Schenn 'fits exactly what we need' for Islanders following Deadline

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Also known as "The Hockey Maven," he shares his weekly humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. With another NHL Trade Deadline now history, the focus is if a key deal leads to a Stanley Cup championship like it did for the New York Islanders in 1980 to launch a dynasty.

Almost a half-century ago, an exchange before the NHL Trade Deadline led directly to the New York Islanders dynasty of the 1980s: Four consecutive Stanley Cup championships and an unprecedented 19 straight series victories in the Stanley Cup Playoffs between 1980 and 1984.

The question down the stretch of the 2025-26 season is who can potentially replace the Florida Panthers as Stanley Cup winners. The two-time defending champs are outside of the playoff bubble with 18 games to play.

Several teams believe that they have their answer after the 3 p.m. ET Deadline on Friday. The Anaheim Ducks acquired longtime Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The Colorado Avalanche fortified their Stanley Cup hopes with Nazem Kadri's return via a trade with the Calgary Flames for a conditional first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, a conditional second-round pick in 2027, forward Victor Olofsson and unsigned forward prospect Maxmilian Curran.

The Islanders made a bold move, sending forward Jonathan Drouin, goalie Marcus Gidlof and a first-and third-round pick in 2026 for St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn, a 2019 Stanley Cup champion.

"When you play hockey after the Deadline and in the playoffs, it's fighting for every inch on the ice, being able to take a hit and dish out hits," said Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche, himself a two-time Cup winner (2020, '21) as a Tampa Bay Lightning executive. "We want to be physical and Brayden does that, so I think he fits exactly what we need right now."

Sometimes more than one preliminary exchange must be facilitated for the really big one to be pulled off at the 11th-and-a-half hour. That happened 46 years ago after two excellent Islanders teams were eliminated from Cup contention in the previous preliminary rounds,

"Our problem," Islanders general manager Bill Torrey said, "was that we had only one outstanding center in Bryan Trottier. The opposition was able to double-team 'Trots,' tire him out and beat us out. The answer was to find a good center who could spell him off and give us more balance."

Torrey's high command included coach Al Arbour and chief scout Jim Devellano, who had a few potential trade prospects in mind. One was Los Angeles Kings versatile center Butch Goring.

They put their game plan to work in the middle of the 1979-80 season.

"We knew we'd have to give up more than a player if we expected to get a quality guy like 'Butchie,'" Devellano said. "That meant we also had to fill in the additional gaps, and we knew that the Kings would want at least one defenseman. My job was to start building over a couple of months and to strengthen us while I was at it. I knew where to start."