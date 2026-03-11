Saros makes 43 saves, Predators hand Kraken 3rd straight loss

Tyson Jost and Reid Schaefer scored, Jonathan Marchessault had two assists, and Ryan Ufko scored his first NHL goal for the Predators (29-27-8), who have won two of their past three.

Kaapo Kakko and Matty Beniers scored for the Kraken (29-25-9). Joey Daccord had 23 saves.

Kakko put the Kraken up 1-0 at 2:14 of the first period. Shane Wright’s shot from the right face-off circle bounced off Saros’ right pad into the slot, and Kakko lifted the rebound into the net.

Beniers made is 2-0 at 9:46 when he roofed a shot over Saros' left shoulder from a sharp angle below the right face-off circle.

Jost cut the deficit to 2-1 at 4:13 of the second period. Marchessault caught Fedor Svechkov in stride into the offensive zone, and Svechkov then sent a cross-ice pass to Jost in the left circle, where he beat a sprawling Daccord with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

Wright appeared to put Seattle up 3-1 at 9:46, but Ryker Evans' skate caught a piece of Predators defenseman Nick Perbix and Evans slid into Saros before the puck went in.

Schaefer tied it 2-2 just 33 seconds later at 10:19. Matthew Wood drove past Kraken forward Ryan Winterton and slid the puck to the top of the crease, where Schaefer tapped it into an open net.

Ufko put Nashville ahead 3-2 at 14:25 with a highlight-reel goal. Following a face-off win in the left circle by Ryan O'Reilly, Marchessault collected the puck and fed it to Ufko at the blue line. Ufko danced through the Kraken defense before going backhand-forehand and tucked the puck around the left skate of Daccord.

Ufko, playing in his fourth NHL game, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on March 5 along with Schaefer and Svechkov.

Steven Stamkos scored an empty-net goal at 19:55 of the third period for the 4-2 final.