Gustavsson gets 4th shutout, Wild blank Mammoth

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists, and Bobby Brink scored his first goal with the Wild (38-16-11), who are 3-0-1 in their past four.

Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Mammoth (34-26-5), who had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1) in the finale of a five-game road trip. They lost 3-2 in overtime at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Kaprizov put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 14:10 of the first period after a Utah turnover in its own zone. Tarasenko picked up the puck and found Kaprizov cutting to the slot for the initial shot, which caromed off the end boards before Kaprizov beat three Mammoth players to the rebound and scored while sliding on one knee.

Matt Boldy increased the lead 2-0 at 8:43 of the second period after Marcus Johansson brought the puck down the left side and fed him in the right circle for a one-timer.

Brink made it 3-0 at 2:09 of the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle high to the short side. The forward was playing his third game since being traded from the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Danila Yurov beat Utah defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the right circle and scored to the far side to push the lead to 4-0 at 6:09.

Ryan Hartman made it a 5-0 final at 18:39 when he scored on a rebound behind Vejmelka.