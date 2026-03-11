Gustavsson gets 4th shutout, Wild blank Mammoth

Kaprizov has 2 points, Brink scores 1st goal for Minnesota; Utah has 4-game point streak end

Mammoth at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Utah Mammoth 5-0 at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists, and Bobby Brink scored his first goal with the Wild (38-16-11), who are 3-0-1 in their past four.

Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Mammoth (34-26-5), who had a four-game point streak end (3-0-1) in the finale of a five-game road trip. They lost 3-2 in overtime at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Kaprizov put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 14:10 of the first period after a Utah turnover in its own zone. Tarasenko picked up the puck and found Kaprizov cutting to the slot for the initial shot, which caromed off the end boards before Kaprizov beat three Mammoth players to the rebound and scored while sliding on one knee.

Matt Boldy increased the lead 2-0 at 8:43 of the second period after Marcus Johansson brought the puck down the left side and fed him in the right circle for a one-timer.

Brink made it 3-0 at 2:09 of the third period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle high to the short side. The forward was playing his third game since being traded from the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Danila Yurov beat Utah defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the right circle and scored to the far side to push the lead to 4-0 at 6:09.

Ryan Hartman made it a 5-0 final at 18:39 when he scored on a rebound behind Vejmelka.

Latest News

Schenn 'fits exactly what we need' for Islanders following Deadline

Mailbag: Sabres among feelgood stories; toughness acquired before Deadline

Bruins shake Kopitar’s hand in potential last meeting at TD Garden

McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins get past Kings

Canadiens build early lead, hand Maple Leafs 8th loss in row

Lafreniere scores hat trick for Rangers in shutout of Flames

Stars hang on to edge Golden Knights, extend point streak to 13

Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

Hurricanes recover in shootout after blowing late 2-goal lead to Penguins

Marchand out 'weeks' for Panthers, may need surgery for lower-body injury

Verhaeghe scores twice in final 1:30, Panthers stun Red Wings

Garland scores twice again, Blue Jackets defeat Lightning to extend point streak to 7

Quinn gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres top Sharks for 8th win in row

Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

Blues treat Schenn with tribute video in 1st game back in St. Louis

NHL Status Report: Sanderson week to week for Senators with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Schenn returns to St. Louis with Islanders for 1st time since trade