Hellebuyck, Oettinger, Swayman have 'complete camaraderie' in battle for Olympics

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman all have the same dream: to be in goal for the United States when it begins play at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Feb. 12.

There is only one issue.

“That’s always the hardest problem with being a goalie," Hellebuyck said. "There are multiple guys but only one net.”

All three were at the United States Men’s Olympic Hockey Orientation Camp last week, all striving to not only make the first U.S. Olympic team featuring NHL players since 2014 but also wanting to be the No. 1 for the opener against Latvia.

And though the competition for that honor will no doubt be fierce, the three goalies who represented the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season not only have great respect for each other, they have a camaraderie as goalies chasing gold for their country.

“I don't know if you can get a better trio,” Swayman, the No. 1 goalie for the Boston Bruins, said last week. “It doesn't matter if we see each other yesterday or haven't seen each other for months. It seems like we haven't really skipped a beat.

“It's just a complete camaraderie. Obviously, playing against those guys, it’s always fun. I'm always asking them what they've been doing, how they've been critiquing their game, getting better. And we've really been able to bump ideas and obviously raise our level and play with each other, and that's something we're really excited about and understand.”

Swayman, Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets got together in Michigan, along with 41 other Olympic hopefuls at the Saint John’s Hotel and Resort, including Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord. In separate interviews with NHL.com, the three spoke of their tight bond as goalies, competitors and countrymen.

“When you are a high-level athlete, you want to be around the best and surround yourself with the best,” Oettinger said. “Every time I am with them, I’m learning stuff from them, stealing stuff from them and asking them questions and trying to use it to make myself better. You want to be the little fish in a big pond and not the big fish in a little pond.”

Hellebucyk was the No. 1 goalie for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, going 2-1-0 with a 1.59 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He allowed five goals in the four games, but the fifth goal he allowed came in overtime of the championship game to Canada’s Connor McDavid.