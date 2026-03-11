Trophy Tracker: Makar, Werenski in close race for Norris as top defenseman

At the quarter-point and halfway point of the NHL season, Cale Makar was the unanimous choice to win the Norris Trophy as the League's best defenseman, according to an NHL.com poll. All 16 voters selected the Colorado Avalanche star to win.

But with the season hitting the three-quarter point last week, the race is as close at it gets. Makar remains the choice, but received seven of the 16 first-place votes and 80 total voting points, with Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets also receiving seven first-place votes and 79 points. Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild and Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers received the other first-place votes.

"I think he's No. 1. I've said that for years," Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson said of Werenski. "He's an unbelievable player. For him being [6-foot-2, 214 pounds], he moves like he's 180 pounds, handles the puck like one of the best in the League. He plays with a higher level of risk and he's successful with it. He's not scared to take those risks. He's got that confidence.

"The guy's a tremendous hockey player. It's fun to watch every night."

Makar, 27, won the Norris for the second time last season, and has been a finalist each of the past five seasons. Werenski finished as runner-up last season.

"He's special. He's a generational defenseman, could end up being a top-five of all time type guy," Stars forward Matt Duchene said of Makar. "That might even be light, it could be higher than that. He's outstanding. He's hard to defend against. He plays hard in his own end. He's not a big guy (6-foot, 187), but he's good defensively. … He's got really one of the best shots from the point at finding holes to go right in or finding sticks."

Werenski (20 goals, 46 assists) is currently second among defensemen in points with 68, and Makar is third with 66 (19 goals, 47 assists). Makar has the edge, though, in plus/minus rating (plus-33 to plus-3) and power-play points (23-18). He also has 103 blocked shots and is tied for 11th among all players in takeaways (34).