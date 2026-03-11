Ducks score 3 goals in 1:44, end Jets 6-game point streak

Poehling, Killorn, LaCombe each has 2 points for Anaheim; Barron scores for Winnipeg

Ducks at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — The Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in a 1:44 span in the second period en route to a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Alex Killorn, Ryan Poehling and Jackson LaCombe each had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Dostal made 12 saves for the Ducks (36-25-3), who’ve won eight of 10 (8-2-0).

Morgan Barron scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets (26-27-10), who had points in their previous six games (4-0-2).

After a scoreless first period, Barron put the Jets on the board 1-0 at 5:04 of the second period, deflecting an Elias Salomonsson one-timer from the point past Dostal.

Anaheim's three successive goals are the club's fastest three goals scored in more than six years, since the Ducks last did it in 1:37 in a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 27, 2019.

The first two of three Anaheim goals came 14 seconds apart, starting with Tim Washe's goal at 6:24 that tied it 1-1. Washe beat Winnipeg defenseman Haydn Fleury for the rebound of a Jansen Harkins shot, and then Poehling pushed it to 2-1, getting the tip on Killorn’s point shot at 6:38.

Just 1:30 after Poehling's goal, Killorn made it 3-1 at 8:08. Poehling kept the puck in the Ducks' offensive zone at the blue line, then passed it ahead to Killorn to create a 2-on-1, and Killorn scored with a wrist shot from above the right dot.

LaCombe wristed it into an empty net at 19:34 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

