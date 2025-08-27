United States 'planning and expecting' to have Tkachuk in 2026 Olympics

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The United States is “planning and expecting” to have Matthew Tkachuk for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 this February, U.S. general manager Bill Guerin said Wednesday.
After the Florida Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup on June 18, the 27-year-old revealed he sustained a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury on the same side. He added that the adductor muscle was torn from the bone.
The Panthers have yet to announce if he has had surgery or his status for the regular season, which starts Oct. 7.
The Olympics will be the first including NHL players since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
“Planning and expecting (to have him),” Guerin said at the United States Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp. “I mean, that's just what I have to do. And if something changes, then we'll change it, but he's on and he's going to be on until he can't."
Tkachuk was not one of the 44 players to attend the camp at the Saint John’s Hotel and Resort.
“He called me and just kind of told me what was going on,” Guerin said. “It wouldn't be great for him get on a plane and fly right now. He didn't have to be here.
“He was upbeat. He's always upbeat.”
Tkachuk and his brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, were among the first six players named to the U.S. preliminary roster on June 16, along with centers Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) and defensemen Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins).
The Tkachuk brothers became the face of U.S. hockey during the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, each getting into a fight in the opening seconds of a preliminary round win against Canada. Matthew sustained an injury in the tournament and was only able to play four shifts in an overtime championship game loss to Canada. But he stayed on the bench the entire time, cheering on his countrymen.