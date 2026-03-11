Verhaeghe scores twice in final 1:30, Panthers stun Red Wings

With Florida goaltender Daniil Tarasov pulled for the extra attacker, Verhaeghe tied it 3-3 with a wrist shot from the point through traffic that went in off the right post at 18:30. He then scored the game-winner with 15 seconds left, taking a pass from Matthew Tkachuk and scoring from the left circle on the rush with a shot that went in off the skate of Detroit defenseman Justin Faulk to make it 4-3.

Vinnie Hinostroza had a goal and an assist in his first game since being traded Friday from the Minnesota Wild to the Panthers (32-29-3), who have won two straight, both against the Red Wings. Tkachuk had two assists, and Tarasov made 25 saves.

Faulk had a goal and an assist in his second game with his new team, and Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper also scored for the Red Wings (36-22-7), who have lost four of six. John Gibson made 22 saves.

Hinostroza, in his second stint with the Panthers after playing nine games without a point for them in the 2020-21 season, gave them a 1-0 lead at 9:48 of the first period with a deflection off Jesper Boqvist’s shot from the left boards.

Kane tied it 1-1 at 3:54 of the second period, sweeping the puck in at the right post after it got behind Tarasov.

Faulk scored his first goal with the Red Wings to make it 2-1 at 12:59, lifting a hard backhanded shot from the left face-off circle over the glove of Tarasov. Detroit acquired Faulk in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Niko Mikkola tied it 2-2 at 5:10 of the third period, sending a shot through traffic from inside the blue line that clipped the skate of Faulk and beat Gibson.

Detroit quickly retook the lead when Kasper went in on a breakaway and scored from the slot to make it 3-2 at 6:32.

The Red Wings played a good portion of the game without center Andrew Copp after he had to be helped off the ice and into the dressing room late in the second period with a lower-body injury. Copp and Florida center Tomas Nosek got tangled up after a face-off, with Nosek landing on top of Copp’s leg.

The Panthers played without their two leading scorers. Forward Sam Reinhart (soft tissue issues) was rested Tuesday and is expected to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, but Brad Marchand (lower body) could be out longer term.