Matthews pumped to pursue gold with United States at 2026 Olympics

Auston Matthews almost had his moment.

It was overtime of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. The pass slid through the low slot, and the United States captain was alone on his forehand. Had he scored, it would have been his signature highlight. The U.S. would have won a best-on-best tournament for the first time since the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

In a flash, Matthews one-timed the puck, but goalie Jordan Binnington stretched across the crease and got his blocker on it.

Matthews had two more chances afterward, but in the end, it was Connor McDavid who broke through with the big goal at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20, giving Canada a 3-2 win and yet another best-on-best tournament title.

The loss -- especially after the U.S. defeated Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15, showing what it could do in an intense game in a hostile rink -- burns as Matthews begins the season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and prepares for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I mean, it’s tough,” Matthews said. “Obviously, losing in overtime, a bounce here or there … you never know what can happen. It’s a game of inches. I think it definitely gives you a little extra motivation going into this year.

“The Olympics is a bit of a ways away, but still, everybody’s kind of got their mind on that just because of the importance that the Olympics brings to your country, the sport in general and just the opportunity to do that.

“I think there is definitely a lot of motivation for that and from losing that game. But I think we showed throughout that tournament we’re right there with those guys, and we feel like we’re the best hockey country in the world, and so it’s going to be exciting to have an opportunity to prove that again.”

Matthews is at an intriguing point in his career -- in his prime, overcoming an injury, moving on without a longtime teammate, and trying to lead his NHL and national teams back to glory.

The 27-year-old center had 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) in 67 games for Toronto last season. That would be excellent for most players, but it was a drop-off for him. No one has scored more goals than Matthews (401) since he entered the League in 2016-17 after being the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NHL Draft. He set career highs in goals (69) and points (107) in 2023-24. The 33 goals last season marked a career low.

He sustained an injury in training camp a year ago that he declined to describe so he wouldn’t be targeted by opponents. Managing it throughout the season, he had good and bad stretches physically. He had three assists in four games in the 4 Nations Face-Off and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

How does he feel now?

“My health is good,” Matthews said. “I feel a lot better. I think I took really good steps this offseason as far as that goes, and so I’m really happy with that progress and happy with where I’m at.”

Matthews is captain of an NHL team that hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967 but has high expectations. Last season, the Maple Leafs were one win from eliminating the Florida Panthers, who would win the Cup for the second straight season, but they lost to the Panthers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round and have won two series in Matthews’ nine seasons. Now they won’t have forward Mitch Marner, who had 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) last season, fifth in the NHL, and went to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade July 1.

At the same time, Matthews is part of the leadership group for a national team that hasn’t won Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980 and won’t be satisfied without it. It remains to be seen if he will wear the “C” from Feb. 11-22 in Milan as he did in the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he was one of the first six players named to the roster June 16 with forwards Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

“I really like Auston,” U.S. general manager Bill Guerin said. “I thought he did a great job (at 4 Nations). He’s one of those guys, he doesn’t have to say much. Most guys like that don’t. A lot of the captains I played for or with were like that. They lead quietly by example.”

The 4 Nations Face-Off was the first best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto. Milano Cortina will be the first Olympics with NHL players since Sochi in 2014. When the U.S. held its orientation camp last week in Plymouth, Michigan, Matthews said the message was clear entering the NHL season.

The Maple Leafs play their season opener on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“Everybody’s going to peel off from here and go to their respective teams, but obviously it's been a while since the NHL has had players in the Olympics,” Matthews said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a best-on-best format with more than four teams. So, I think it’s just kind of keeping that in mind that we fell short of the goal, but continue to stay with the process, continue to take steps in our personal development as well as when we come together as a team in February. Be excited for that opportunity again.”