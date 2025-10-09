Albert, Olczyk lead voices for NBC Olympic hockey coverage

‘NHL on TNT’ voices to call Winter Games, which feature NHL players for first time since 2014.

Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk NBC olympics

By NHL.com
Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, AJ Mleczko, Brian Boucher and Jen Botterill will headline NBC Sports coverage of ice hockey at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the network announced Thursday.

Albert returns for his seventh Winter Games as a play-by-play voice on hockey. He will call United States men’s and women’s games and additional contests in Milano Cortina.

The men’s tournament, which will include NHL players for the first time since 2014, begins Feb. 11.

The women’s competition starts Feb. 5.

Olczyk, a 1984 U.S. Olympian and member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame who worked four previous Winter Olympics for NBC, will join Albert in the booth as a commentator on men’s games. Boucher will work his third consecutive Winter Games for NBC providing ice-level analysis on men’s games from “Inside the Glass.”

Albert, Olczyk, and Boucher also work together for the “NHL on TNT.”

Mleczko, a two-time Olympic medalist and member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, will join Albert in the booth for women’s games. Mleczko serves as an analyst for ESPN for its NHL coverage. It will be her eighth time working for NBC Olympics.

Botterill, a three-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 10, will serve as the “Inside the Glass” analyst for women’s games beginning with the quarterfinals. A studio analyst for Sportsnet’s NHL telecasts, Botterill will work her first Olympics with NBC Sports.

Kathryn Tappen will serve as the on-site reporter for United States’ men’s and women’s games, the medal round and additional games. It will be Tappen’s fourth consecutive Winter Games as part of NBC’s hockey coverage. An NHL Network host and reporter for the “NHL on TNT,” Tappen also works on NBC and Peacock’s college football broadcasts.

Brendan Burke and Chris Vosters will handle additional play-by-play assignments for men’s and women’s games with Anson Carter, T.J. Oshie and Angel Ruggiero serving as analysts.

Carter, who played 11 seasons in the NHL and is a studio analyst for the “NHL on TNT,” will work his third Olympics for NBC. Burke also calls NHL games for TNT.

Oshie, who retired in June after playing 16 NHL seasons, will make his Olympic TV commentating debut after memorably scoring four times on six shootout attempts to propel the U.S. to a 3-2 victory against Russia in the preliminary round of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Oshie joined ESPN’s NHL coverage as an analyst this season.

This will be the second time that Ruggerio, a four-time Olympic medalist for the United States and a 2015 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, will be part of NBC’s Olympic coverage.

