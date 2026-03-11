Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

Barzal, off a pass from Brayden Schenn, took the puck into the zone before cutting to the middle and beating Joel Hofer high glove side.

It was Schenn’s first game against the Blues since being traded to New York on Friday. He played nine seasons in St. Louis, won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and was the Blues’ captain since 2023-24. Schenn received a loud ovation and video tribute at the first timeout in the first period.

Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders (37-23-5), who won their second straight and split their four-game road trip. Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves.

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and two assists for his third straight multipoint game, Hofer made 45 saves, and Robert Thomas had two assists to extend his personal point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists) for the Blues (25-29-10), who had their four-game winning streak end.

Pageau cut it to 3-1 at 17:50 of the second period, scoring from the bottom of the left circle when Matthew Schaefer’s shot caromed to the New York forward with Hofer down on the play.

The Islanders scored two third-period goals on a double minor by Pavel Buchnevich to tie the game.

Ritchie made it 3-2 at 5:52 when Blues forward Jack Finley inadvertently put the puck into his own net, and Horvat's one-timer from the slot tied it 3-3 a minute later.

Philip Broberg made it 1-0 on St. Louis’ first shot at 4:06 of the first period when he converted at the left side of the net off a 4-on-1, tapping in Jimmy Snuggerud’s pass to the back post.

Dylan Holloway extended it to 2-0 at 9:10 of the second after he came off the bench and took Cam Fowler’s drop pass, stick-handed to the right hash marks and beat Sorokin high to the glove side with a quick snap shot.

Snuggerud pushed it to 3-0 at 10:37 when he finished off a cross-ice pass from Thomas.

The Blues thought they made it 4-0 when Thomas was on the doorstep to put a rebound in, but the Islanders successfully challenged for offside after video review determined Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux preceded the puck into the zone prior to the goal.