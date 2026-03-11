NHL On Tap: Canadiens visit Senators with Slafkovsky chasing milestone

There are two games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, both are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

The surging Slovakian

Juraj Slafkovsky is one point from passing Henri Richard for the most by a player before age 22 with the Montreal Canadiens, who visit the Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN). The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is having his best season with 23 goals, 52 points and 20 power-play points (11 goals, nine assists) in 63 games. Slafkovsky, a 21-year-old forward, is tied with Richard (163 points; 65 goals, 98 assists in 263 games) and has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four games. Slafkovsky's eight points (four goals, four assists) for fourth-place Team Slovakia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 were the third-most by a Canadiens skater in an Olympic tournament with NHL players behind Saku Koivu (11 at the 2006 Torino Games and 10 at Nagano in 1998). Montreal (35-18-10) defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Tuesday and is third in the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings.

More 'goals' in sight

Alex Ovechkin needs two goals to join Wayne Gretzky as the second player in NHL history with 1,000 in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined when the Washington Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT). Ovechkin has 998 total goals in 1,717 games; Gretzky scored 1,016 in 1,694. Washington (32-26-7) ended a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday and is seven points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.