Stars hang on to edge Golden Knights, extend point streak to 13

Oettinger makes 26 saves for Dallas; Vegas has lost 6 of 7

Golden Knights at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger made 26 saves, and the Dallas Stars hung on to extend their point streak to 13 games with a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The Stars weathered a late third-period push from the Golden Knights with goalie Adin Hill pulled for the extra attacker after giving up game-tying goals at 6-on-5 in their previous two games against the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas is 12-0-1 in the streak, including a franchise-record 10-game winning streak that ended with a shootout loss to the Avalanche on Friday. 

Jamie Benn and Oskar Back scored for Dallas (40-14-10).

Jack Eichel scored and Hill made 14 saves for Vegas (29-22-14), which has lost six of seven. 

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 1:31 in the second period on a shot from the top of left face-off circle.

Back tied it 1-1 at 10:41 when Colin Blackwell’s rebound ricocheted off of his stick at the top of the crease.

Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 14:16 when he batted in a Wyatt Johnston shot in the slot on the power play.

Latest News

Hurricanes recover in shootout after blowing late 2-goal lead to Penguins

Schenn 'fits exactly what we need' for Islanders following Deadline

Mailbag: Sabres among feelgood stories; toughness acquired before Deadline

Garland scores twice again, Blue Jackets defeat Lightning to extend point streak to 7

Quinn gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres top Sharks for 8th win in row

Ducks score 3 goals in 1:44, end Jets 6-game point streak

Bruins shake Kopitar’s hand in potential last meeting at TD Garden

McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins get past Kings

Gustavsson gets 4th shutout, Wild blank Mammoth

Canadiens build early lead, hand Maple Leafs 8th loss in row

Lafreniere scores hat trick for Rangers in shutout of Flames

Islanders rally from 3 down, top Blues in OT in Schenn’s return

Marchand out 'weeks' for Panthers, may need surgery for lower-body injury

Verhaeghe scores twice in final 1:30, Panthers stun Red Wings

Oettinger lets kids try on gold medal during charity event

Blues treat Schenn with tribute video in 1st game back in St. Louis

NHL Status Report: Sanderson week to week for Senators with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today