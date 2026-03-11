Stars hang on to edge Golden Knights, extend point streak to 13

The Stars weathered a late third-period push from the Golden Knights with goalie Adin Hill pulled for the extra attacker after giving up game-tying goals at 6-on-5 in their previous two games against the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas is 12-0-1 in the streak, including a franchise-record 10-game winning streak that ended with a shootout loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

Jamie Benn and Oskar Back scored for Dallas (40-14-10).

Jack Eichel scored and Hill made 14 saves for Vegas (29-22-14), which has lost six of seven.

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 1:31 in the second period on a shot from the top of left face-off circle.

Back tied it 1-1 at 10:41 when Colin Blackwell’s rebound ricocheted off of his stick at the top of the crease.

Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 14:16 when he batted in a Wyatt Johnston shot in the slot on the power play.