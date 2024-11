Super 16: Hellebuyck of Jets, Rangers’ Panarin among potential future Hall of Famers

This weekend the hockey world turns its focus to Toronto and the Hockey Hall of Fame, where the Class of 2024 will be enshrined at the induction ceremony Monday.

David Poile and Colin Campbell will be inducted into the Builder category, and Shea Weber, Jeremy Roenick, Pavel Datsyuk, Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell into the Player category.

The big weekend ahead got us here at the weekly NHL.com Super 16 thinking about the Hall of Fame, as in who are the future Hall of Famers among the 16 teams ranked this week?

We know there are several, players and builders alike, so who are they? And why? Are they locks? Do teams have multiple locks? Is there a team ranked that has no future Hall of Famers, at least in the eyes and minds of our 15-member Super 16 panel.

The Super 16 this week features the Winnipeg Jets staying at No. 1, the Florida Panthers moving up two spots to No. 2 and the Carolina Hurricanes getting the seven-game winning streak bump to No. 3, but who among them and the other 13 teams will receive the coveted Hall call?

That's what we covered this week.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Hall of Fame edition of the Super 16: