Avalanche score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Erik Johnson scored an empty-net goal with 48 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

"It took until late, but we got it done and that's obviously a nice way to finish the year," Wedgewood said.

McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 18:52 of the first period. He took possession of the puck in the neutral zone, skated into the left circle and scored with a wrist shot into the far side of the net.

The Ducks scored one second after their first power play expired to extend the lead to 2-0 at 7:35 of the second period. Frank Vatrano passed the puck from above the right circle to Alex Killorn, who from the side of the net hit Colangelo with a touch pass for a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle.

"I feel like we've been way more competitive and, obviously, the standings show that," McTavish said of Anaheim's season. "But we're really competitive guys. We want it to happen right away, and just to step away from it and just look at it from afar, I think there's definitely some growth."

NOTES: The Avalanche played without forwards Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) and Ross Colton (upper body), and defensemen Cale Makar (rest) and Devon Toews (rest). All are expected to be ready for the playoffs. ... Bednar coached his 700th NHL game (390-246-64), becoming the 55th NHL coach to reach the milestone. … Wedgewood extended his point streak to nine games (8-0-1), the longest by a Colorado goalie this season. ... The Avalanche lead the NHL with 15 wins when trailing after the first period. ... Anaheim defenseman Ian Moore had three shots on goal in 15:31 of ice time in his NHL debut. Moore is the first player to make his NHL debut for the Ducks this season, while the Avalanche have had a League-leading nine players make their NHL debuts this season.