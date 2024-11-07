Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky, Capitals start discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke talk all things Ovechkin and Capitals with NHL.com Washington-based staff writer Tom Gulitti.

Why does Ovechkin already have eight goals in 12 games when it took him 35 games to score that many last season? What are the Capitals doing, other than getting goals from Ovechkin, to be 9-3-0 through 12 games this season? Is Logan Thompson, who is 6-0-0, benefitting from the Capitals or are the Capitals benefitting from having Thompson?

Those questions and more are covered in the interview with Gulitti.

In addition, Rosen, Roarke and Gulitti go around the League a bit, touching on the chemistry issues that are plaguing the Nashville Predators, why the Carolina Hurricanes are proving some of us wrong, and who might play goalie for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Prior to bringing Gulitti into the show, Rosen and Roarke discuss why there's no reason to overreact to Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Matvei Michkov being scratched against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, and why the Boston Bruins simply just aren't as good as at least to co-hosts thought they'd be.

Following Gulitti's appearance, the co-hosts dive into Rosen's weekly mailbag, discussing Anthony Stolarz and if he's a No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and if there is any reason to believe the Buffalo Sabres and coach Lindy Ruff when they say they're on the right track.

They also talk Sidney Crosby's pursuit of 600 goals; he has 598 entering the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday. Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend and the seven-member induction class of David Poile, Colin Campbell, Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, Jeremy Roenick, Krissy Wendell and Natalie Darwitz also get a plug.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.