Mailbag: Kucherov among trophy favorites; Flyers headed in right direction

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and answers them.

To participate in future mailbags, send your questions to @drosennhl on X and use #OvertheBoards.

Who do you see as the Hart Trophy winner? Who is your favorite for the Vezina Trophy? Calder Trophy, I think it's safe to say that Matthew Schaefer is going to win it. The toughest question: Norris Trophy? Do you still see Cale Makar as No. 1? Or Evan Bouchard? Zach Werenski? -- @Haldol25

Nikita Kucherov is my favorite to win the Hart Trophy voted as the League's most valuable player. The forward is carrying the Tampa Bay Lightning along with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and could win the Art Ross Trophy as the leading scorer too.

Ilya Sorokin is my favorite for the Vezina Trophy as top goalie. He is as much to credit for the New York Islanders' identity and success this season as Schaefer, who you are correct is the favorite and should win the Calder Trophy given to the League's top rookie.

Zach Werenski would get my vote for the Norris Trophy as best defenseman. The do-it-all Werenski is doing it all for the Columbus Blue Jackets, leading their charge up the standings and contending for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Philadelphia Flyers seem stuck in rebuild purgatory again with fans and media questioning the process while Danny Briere and Keith Jones publicly urge patience and staying the course. Give Flyers fans some reasons to get excited. Another mid-teens draft pick looks likely, and a late playoff push isn't out of reach, but is that truly best for the organization long term? Is Rick Tocchet on the hot seat? Is Danny Briere? Fans are clearly tired of waiting, especially with their future superstar appearing to be in a sophomore slump. There's a lot to unpack here. -- @theashcity

There is definitely a lot to unpack here.

Let's start with Tocchet and Briere. Their seats are not even warm. It's too early. Tocchet is in his first season as the Flyers coach and, honestly, they're better than expected, especially with forward Tyson Foerster (arm) out for the season and Matvei Michkov having a tough second season. Briere, who was named general manager March 10, 2023, is executing the plan that the Flyers were honest about when he and president Keith Jones took over.

As for Michkov, the future superstar you referenced, he has been honest about his conditioning, that it wasn't up to NHL standards coming into this season and he has said he will remain in Philadelphia to work on his conditioning to be better prepared next season. Give him the benefit of the doubt. He's 21 years old.

The Flyers have Porter Martone coming. The No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, and you can watch him play for Michigan State in the NCAA tournament against UConn on Thursday (1:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2). Martone, a 19-year-old forward, leads the Spartans as a freshman with 24 goals and 47 points in 33 games. He likely will be in Philadelphia next season, if not at some point this season depending on how Michigan State fares in the tournament.

The Flyers have more prospects on the rise including Oliver Bonk, who's with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League, and Jack Nesbitt and Jett Luchanko, playing in the Ontario Hockey League for Windsor and Brantford, respectively. Denver Barkey has shown some promise this season and there's also Jack Berglund, the captain for gold-medal winning Team Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

It also looks like the Flyers have found their No. 1 goalie in Dan Vladar.

The Flyers' biggest need is a No. 1 center. It's not easy to get one without drafting one, but that is priority No. 1 in the offseason. It will require a trade and with Martone coming, the Flyers could look to include either Owen Tippett or Travis Konecny in a deal for a center. That's to be determined, obviously, but there's enough reason for fans to feel comfortable with where the team is now and where it's going.