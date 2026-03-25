Sabres 'playing the right way,' analyst Ray says

Rob Ray feels the impact of the Buffalo Sabres' success this season every time he leaves his house, and certainly every time he walks into KeyBank Center.

"We look forward to every game now instead of, 'Oh, got to go to the rink again,'" Ray, the Sabres broadcaster and former player, said on the NHL @TheRink podcast. "Can't wait to get there."

Ray, who played for Buffalo from 1989-2003, joined the podcast this week to talk about the reasons why the Sabres have sustained their success this season and are in first place in the Atlantic Division, almost guaranteeing at this point that they will reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 15 years.

He touched on leadership and coaching, on the play of defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, the character in the room, goalie Alex Lyon having 20 wins, and the impact forwards Ryan McLeod and Josh Doan have made since they arrived in Buffalo.

Ray said a big reason why the Sabres have 95 points in 71 games, second in the Eastern Conference to the Carolina Hurricanes (96 points in 71 games), is their buy-in to playing the right way consistently, even when their isn't much going on in the game.

"We just got off a four-game road trip and there were a couple of those games that were just slow and really boring and not a lot going on, but they stuck with it and they just played their game and were able to come out on top at the end," he said. "I think in the past, they got maybe bored with playing the right way and they wanted to play the flashy way, and they wanted to be exciting, and they wanted to be wide open.