Crosby leaves Penguins game against Senators

Forward exits early in 2nd period, missed 11 games following lower-body injury at Olympics

crosby-injury

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By Zoe Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Sidney Crosby left early in the second period for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-3 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Crosby was on the ice for the start of the second period, but he went down the tunnel after just one shift with the game tied 1-1.

He had previously gone down the tunnel following his last shift of the first period after appearing to get his left leg tangled up. Crosby had one shot on goal in 6:39 of ice time.

The 38-year-old center recently missed 11 games with a lower-body injury he sustained during the second period of Team Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Feb. 18. He did not play in the semifinals and a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the gold medal game on Feb 22.

The Penguins captain returned to the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes on March 18. Crosby was on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists) since returning from injury.

Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 64 points (28 goals, 36 assists) in 60 games this season.

The Penguins (36-20-16), who moved into second in the Metropolitan Division with the win, next play the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

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