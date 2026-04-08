Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres visit Rangers, look to regain top spot in Atlantic

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are nine days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are red-hot. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Clinching scenarios

There are no playoff clinching scenarios Wednesday.

On Tap

There are three games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, all with playoff implications:

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, MSG)

The Sabres (47-23-8) can regain sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division with a win against the Rangers (33-36-9) at Madison Square Garden. Buffalo is in a three-way tie for first with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens. Each has 102 points with four games remaining. The Lightning and Canadiens do not play Wednesday. The Rangers (33-36-9) are trying to close strong. They have won two in a row and five of six, all at home. This is their final home game of the season.

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MNMT)

The Capitals (39-30-9) are trying to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but they're almost in absolute must-win territory. Washington is five points out of a playoff spot with four games remaining. They are chasing both the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Metropolitan Division and the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card from the East. The Flyers and Senators each have 92 points. The Capitals, with 87, also trail the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, each with 89. Rookie forward Ilya Protas will make his NHL debut for the Capitals. The younger brother of Washington forward Aliaksei Protas was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. Toronto (32-31-14) is home after losing three of four on a four-game road trip.

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini on opposite sides headline a key matchup in the Pacific Division. Linemates for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, McDavid, the Oilers center, and Celebrini, the Sharks center, are the main attractions, but the standings take precedence over the two names at the top of the marquee. The Oilers (39-29-10) are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and are tied for first in the Pacific with the Vegas Golden Knights, each with 88 points and four games to play, with Edmonton holding the regulation wins tiebreaker (30-28). The Sharks (37-32-7) are three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card from the Western Conference, but San Jose has six games remaining whereas Nashville has four. The Los Angeles Kings are also in the Sharks' way with 83 points and five games left.