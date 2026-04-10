Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sabres maintain Atlantic lead on Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks 4, Los Angeles Kings 1: Adrian Kempe scored two goals to help the Kings leapfrog over the Predators back into the second wild card from the West. Los Angeles (33-26-19), which has won three in a row and is 5-1-1 in its past seven games, moved one point ahead of Nashville with four games remaining and has a game in hand on the Predators. Vancouver (22-48-8) was the first team eliminated from playoff contention.

Dallas Stars 5, Minnesota Wild 4: Jason Robertson snapped a 4-4 tie at 10:35 of the third period as the Stars strengthened their hold on second place in the Central Division in this first-round playoff preview. Dallas (47-20-12) overcame deficits of 3-1 and 4-3 to move four points ahead of third-place Minnesota (45-22-12) with each team having three games remaining. The Stars and Wild already are locked into facing each other in the first round with home-ice advantage still to be determined.

Detroit Red Wings 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3: Moritz Seider tied the team record for points by a defenseman with an NHL career-high five (one goal, four assists) to spark the Red Wings to a much-needed victory to remain three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin had a hat trick and an assist for Detroit (41-29-9), which won for just the third time in 10 games (3-6-1). Rookie Porter Martone had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (40-27-12), which lost for the first time in four games and had its lead for third in the Metropolitan cut to one point by the New York Islanders.

New York Islanders 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3: The Islanders ended a four-game losing streak in their first game under Peter DeBoer, who replaced Patrick Roy as coach on Sunday, and climbed within one point of the Flyers for third in the Metropolitan. Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists for New York (43-31-5), which also remained three points behind Ottawa for the second wild card from the East. The Maple Leafs (32-33-14), who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1), had previously been eliminated from playoff contention.

Ottawa Senators 5, Florida Panthers 1: Fabian Zetterlund scored two goals, and Ottawa won its third straight game to pull within two points of the idle Boston Bruins for the first wild card from the East. The Senators (42-27-10) also maintained their three-point lead on the Red Wings and Islanders for the second wild card. The Panthers (37-38-4), who previously had been eliminated from playoff contention, lost their fourth in a row (0-3-1).

Buffalo Sabres 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0: Colten Ellis made 37 saves to earn his first NHL shutout and keep the Sabres in first in the Atlantic Division. Josh Doan scored twice for Buffalo (49-23-8), which won its third straight to remain two points ahead of the second-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic and move four points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning. The Canadiens and Lightning each have played one fewer game than the Sabres, who remained two points back of the Hurricanes for the Eastern Conference lead. The Blue Jackets (39-28-12), 1-6-1 in their past eight games, remain two points behind the Flyers for third in the Metropolitan and fall four points behind the Senators for the second wild card from the East.