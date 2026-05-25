Domi has ‘complications’ after surgery, out indefinitely for Maple Leafs

Forward to be reevaluated at start of training camp, had 36 points this season

Max Domi for surgery complications story May 25 26

© Troy Parla/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Max Domi is dealing with complications from offseason surgery and is out indefinitely, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday.

The 31-year-old forward will be reevaluated at the start of training camp, the team said in a statement, adding he will “continue to work with the club’s medical staff.”

Domi had 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 80 games this season, his third with Toronto. The Maple Leafs said the surgery was to address an issue he played through this season.

He has 486 points (150 goals, 336 assists) in 815 regular-season games with the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars and the Maple Leafs.

Domi has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $15 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) he signed with Toronto on July 1, 2024.

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