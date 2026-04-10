Unmasked: Keeping calm key for goalies' success during playoff pandemonium

Intensity and physicality ramp up when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Forwards make sure they finish every hit on the forecheck.

Defensemen make sure there’s a price to pay to stand in front of their net.

And goalies? For the guys playing behind it all, the key is trying not to get caught up in any of the chaos because they play a position where trying to do more usually is harmful.

“Trying harder gets you in trouble,” said Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. “It's about balancing that extra energy of playoffs. I think it's good to have those butterflies and excitement going into those games, and it's just about channeling it the right way.

“If you start flying around the net and getting out of the play, you get yourself in trouble. But if you use it and channel it to be more focused and be more in the moment, then it can become a huge advantage.”

Goaltending, as Dallas Stars goalie Casey DeSmith once said in this space, is “not an effort-based endeavor.” Just as “swing harder” is not typically great advice for a struggling golfer, or players talk about “gripping the stick too tight” when they are struggling to score, asking a goalie to try harder during a game is typically a recipe for more problems.

Goalies need to stay relaxed in a position that is mostly reactive.

“I would say tension is the enemy," DeSmith has said.

Trying too hard inherently leads to tenser muscles, which slows reactions. But trying to stay relaxed when everyone around you is ramping up for the playoffs is sometimes easier said than done.

At least one NHL goalie, who preferred not to be identified, admitted that for the first few seasons of his career, he went into the playoffs thinking he needed to somehow do more to step up his game from the regular season. It wasn’t until working with a sports psychologist that he realized it was hurting, not helping, his performance.

Andrei Vasilevskiy can see how that might happen, but the two-time Stanley Cup winner said early playoff success with the Tampa Bay Lightning made for an easier adjustment.

“You can think, ‘It’s playoffs, I have to do this or do that,’ but I feel like my first playoff series, actually I did pretty decent because I didn't think about it,” Vasilevskiy said. “I feel like the main thing is, don't think too much.

“There's already too much pressure, and if you add even more on yourself, it's not going to help you. I know stakes are higher, but at the same time if you change too much, it's going to hurt you. You played so many games during the regular season. You know what works and what doesn’t. So relax, breathe, and just play.”