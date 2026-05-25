3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Canadiens, Game 3 of Eastern Final

Each looks to break through on power play; last change could benefit Montreal at home

Andersen_Demidov

© Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MONTREAL -- The Carolina Hurricanes overcame one of their biggest obstacles by splitting the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens. They hadn't done that in their previous four trips to the conference final since 2009.

The next hurdle is taking a lead in this round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which the Hurricanes can do for the first time in 20 years in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday.

Carolina was swept in the conference final by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, the Boston Bruins in 2019 and the Florida Panthers in 2023. It lost the first three games to Florida in the conference final last season but was eliminated in Game 5.

The Hurricanes haven't had a series lead in the East Final since winning Game 5 against the Buffalo Sabres in 2006. They won that series in seven games and went on to hoist the Stanley Cup.

"I didn't even know that," said center Logan Stankoven, who joined Carolina last season. "Some of us have been here for that, some of us haven't. I've only been here for a year now, so it's always a different team and it's never the same guys that are always coming back, but I think we're just focusing on one game at a time." 

The Hurricanes have had positive results this postseason in tough buildings, going 4-0 with six goals allowed on the road -- two wins at the Ottawa Senators in the first round, then another two at the Philadelphia Flyers to advance to the conference final.

"You're not playing now if you can't play on the road," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Your game can't fluctuate so dramatically at home and on the road or you won't play now."

The Canadiens are here despite struggling to find that home-road balance this postseason. They're 2-4 at Bell Centre, and their previous game here was easily the worst of the 16 they've played, an 8-3 loss to the Sabres on May 16.

But Montreal is back home loaded with confidence after getting the split in Raleigh, North Carolina, and taking Game 2 to overtime. The Canadiens are 6-0 after a loss. 

"It can take one play in the game to change the whole mood and energy," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. "We've got a lot of opportunistic guys and we trust the style. We seem to bend but not break, especially against these guys. They're creating a lot of chaos and shots and they really feed off of that. If you can get through those moments, there's usually something good on the other side of that. We've done that all playoffs, and I don't really see that changing. I think we can win any type of game."

When a best-of-7 is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 holds an all-time series record of 250-126 (.664), including 5-2 this postseason. Montreal split the first two games on the road in each the first two rounds and went on to win both series in seven games.

Looking forward to Game 3 of the ECF between the Canadians and the Hurricanes

Here are 3 things to watch in Game 3:

1. Matching Montreal's top line

Carolina couldn't be matchup-focused in Game 1 because it was down 4-1 after the first period. But the Hurricanes basically locked Jordan Staal's line with Jordan Martinook and Nikolaj Ehlers, and their top shutdown defense pair of Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield, onto the Canadiens' top line of Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield in Game 2. 

The matchup worked. Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Caufield were shut out and limited to four shots on goal after accounting for three goals and five assists in Game 1. On a whole, Montreal finished with 12 shots on goal. 

The matchup might not be available to the Hurricanes in Game 3 because the Canadiens have more control with the last-change advantage. 

Montreal won't run away from the matchup entirely because its style is more to roll lines, but certainly expect the Canadiens to get Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky away from Staal, Martinook, Ehlers, Slavin and Chatfield after stoppages as much as possible.

If that opens time and space for Montreal's top line, it could be another big night for Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Caufield.

"It's popular now that we don't tell you guys (the media) what we have to change," Slafkovsky said, "so I'm not going to tell you, but I think we have the recipe for that.

"I think with the amount of the skill that this team has, it should be an easy fix for us."

2. Power up

Neither power play has been a factor in the series so far. 

The Canadiens are 0-for-4 with one shot on goal in 6:07 with the man-advantage. They're getting stopped on their entries and constantly having to go back to retrieve pucks.

"Our penalty kill does such a good job of pressuring and just limiting time and space for the opponent," Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller said. 

The Hurricanes are 0-for-5 with four shots on goal in 8:07 on the power play. They're not getting traffic with the Canadiens keeping them on the perimeter.

With the expectation that Game 3 will be as tight as Game 2, one of the two power plays figuring it out and capitalizing could -- and likely will -- make the difference in who takes a 2-1 lead in the series.

"I think there are little things we can be better at that give us a chance to bury them," Staal said. "I think our power play could have buried (Game 2) if we had it clicking (but) we haven't had it clicking yet. I think there's an opportunity."

3. Weather the pressure

Let's assume Carolina is going to aggressively forecheck and have the puck more in the offensive zone. That's at least what Montreal has to be ready for, because that's Hurricanes hockey and they do it to everybody.

The Canadiens handled the forecheck and pressure in Game 2 by limiting Carolina's ability to get to the front of the net. They gave up possession but managed to avoid allowing one Grade-A chance after another.

However, they were unable to consistently counter against the pressure when they did get the puck. Doing that in Game 3 will make a big difference, because while it won't stop the Hurricanes from attacking up the ice, it could open opportunities for 2-on-1s against the pressure like they got in Game 1.

"It's hard to play a perfect game, especially against Carolina, but it's stacking these pockets, because we've had great pockets against them," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "If we can stack these pockets of good hockey and regain the momentum or score, that's what you need to do against Carolina. When you lose these pockets, try to minimize the length of time when you lose them and try to not get too hurt.

"I feel like that's been pretty much a big reason why we've been able to have success these playoffs, a big reason why (Saturday) we were still in this game because we weren't playing poorly. When you play poorly, you don't have enough pockets and you don't stay in the game. It would have been nice to have a little more of these pockets and when we did get these pockets if we could have finished a little more."

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Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Kirby Dach

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Arber Xhekaj, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same lineup for the third straight game. … Veleno will make his series debut after being a healthy scratch the past three games. … Kapanen will be scratched; the forward does not have a point in seven games this postseason.

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