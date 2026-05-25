Avalanche comeback in Western Final improbable, but not impossible

A turnstile count of 16,218 improved by a few hundred the crowd that packed Maple Leaf Gardens on April 19, 1938, for the Memorial Cup junior final between St. Boniface and Oshawa.
"Hockey Night in Canada" radio sponsor Imperial Oil published a large newspaper ad a few days after the Maple Leafs’ improbable victory, boasting that Game 7 had attracted the largest listening audience in hockey history.
Imperial crowed that “an enormous radio public” of more than 2,600,000 -- nearly one-quarter of the country’s population -- “had heard Foster Hewitt’s vivid account of this epochal game!”
On the eve of Game 7, the Detroit Free Press morosely wrote of the “grim do-or-die spirit” of the Red Wings, who packed “only their will to win” on their train to Toronto.
The season came down to one final game, Detroit's express to the Stanley Cup having stalled on the rails.
Losers of three straight and a sudden-death underdog, Toronto’s momentum seemingly not to be denied, Detroit crashed historically, the first and only team to blow a 3-0 lead in losing the Final.
Top photo: Vegas Golden Knights’ Tomas Hertl celebrates his third-period goal against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Las Vegas.