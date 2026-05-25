Avalanche comeback in Western Final improbable, but not impossible

Defenseman Drew Doughty added, “We believed in ourselves from the first game and even though we went down 3-0, we were never going to give up. This is something we’re all going to remember for the rest of our lives. We’re not done yet, though.”

Prophetic words indeed, the Kings emerging from seven-game series against both the Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks to win a five-game Cup Final against the New York Rangers.

So too was it on the road that the 2009-10 Flyers bounced the Bruins, rallying for a 4-3 win at TD Garden in Boston after having had one skate in a shallow grave.

“This is like a storybook,” said Flyers owner Ed Snider, who brought NHL hockey to Philadelphia with 1967 expansion that doubled the League from six to 12 teams. “How can you go down 3-0, then come back and beat them 4-3 in their barn? These guys are unbelievable. They just won’t quit. They’re incredible.”