Hutson 'good to go' for Canadiens in Game 3 of Eastern Final

Defenseman OK after hard hit from Hurricanes forward Hall during OT in Game 2

Lane Hutson for AM skate story May 25 26

© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MONTREAL -- Lane Hutson said he is "good to go" for the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

The Montreal defenseman seemed to be shaken up after taking a hard hit against the boards from Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall at 2:17 of overtime in Game 2 on Saturday. Hutson was able to get to his feet, clear the puck out of the zone and get to the bench.

He didn't play another shift as Carolina’s Nikolaj Ehlers won the game in overtime at 3:29.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1 heading back to Bell Centre in Montreal for Game 3 (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

"Hockey happens, that's all," Hutson said after taking part in the Canadiens' morning skate Monday. "I was a little mad about the hit; whatever. It definitely doesn't feel great, but it is what it is."

When asked what upset him about the hit, Hutson said, "I feel like he could have done a better job of, you know, leading more with his shoulder, but whatever.

"I mean, the game happened so fast, and I'm not like saying he intended to do anything crazy or anything. I mean, I put myself in a bad spot, and you take advantage."

Hutson is second on the Canadiens during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists), but has been held without a point in the first two games of the conference final by the Hurricanes.

Of the four remaining teams in the postseason, the Hurricanes are the leaders in hits per 60 minutes with 34.91. That average has jumped to 43.73 during the conference final.

In fact, through the first two games of the series, the Hurricanes have 90 hits, 56 more than the Canadiens, with forwards Jordan Staal (18 hits) and Andrei Svechnikov (11) leading the way.

Through the first two games, Hutson has been hit 12 times, which is tied with teammate Noah Dobson, also a defenseman, for the most on the Canadiens roster.

"Lots of skill there, very elusive and just sees the ice so well," Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven said of Hutson. "I think you want to try and finish our checks clean on him and just try to get a piece of him because he's always hopping up into the play, and a he's a play driver for them and wants to make things happen when he’s on the ice.

"So obviously, we are always making ourselves aware of when he's out there and trying to do our best to shut him down."

When asked if he felt he has been targeted by the Hurricanes, Hutson said it’s not just him, it's the whole Montreal team.

"I'm not too worried about it," Hutson said. "I mean, it's been happening all playoffs for everyone, so it's not just me, it's everyone. We got a big, strong team, and you know, they use their strength."

Cole Caufield said he's not surprised the Hurricanes are trying to take Hutson off his game because his game is so dangerous.

"I think whenever you play the Canadiens, No. 48 is the guy that you circle, you watch out for," Caufield said. "So I'm not surprised. Obviously he has the puck a lot, so he's going to get hit every once in a while. But he's a guy that we want with the puck and he finds a lot of ways to make different plays."

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