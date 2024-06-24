3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton looks to complete epic comeback; Florida seeks 1st title in its history

Tkachuk_Skinner_TV-tunein-bug

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

(2P) Oilers at (1A) Panthers

Stanley Cup Final, Game 7

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

SUNRISE, Fla. -- History will be made in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amarant Bank Arena on Monday. The question is whether the Florida Panthers or Edmonton Oilers will be the ones making it.

If the Panthers win, it will be the first Cup championship in their history.

If the Oilers win, it will be their first Cup championship since 1990. They could also become the first team to climb out of a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since the Toronto Maple Leafs did it against the Detroit Red Wings in 1942.

Edmonton would also become the first team from Canada to claim the Cup since the Montreal Canadiens won it in 1993.

The Oilers defeated the Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place on Saturday, their third consecutive win after three defeats to force Game 7. Edmonton has outscored Florida 18-5 in the past three games.

“You have to prepare just like you always do,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “Obviously it's not your ordinary game. Everybody understands that. But you've got to make it as ordinary as possible in your head. I think part of that is just sticking to your routine. Our room has done a great job of being at our best in these big moments, and I would expect no different (in Game 7).”

The Panthers have struggled to get much going in any department the past three games. Forward Evan Rodrigues said Florida had “probably one of the hardest-working practices I’ve seen out of our group” on Sunday to prepare for Game 7.

“Game 7, at home. How could you not be so jacked up?” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “This is an absolutely incredible, incredible opportunity. So, yes, you want to recognize or remember some of the good things that helped you beat these guys earlier in the series, but I'm trying to forget all of it too. Just go in there and win one game. This is what it comes down to.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice is 4-0 in his career (with the Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets and Panthers) in Game 7s. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch is 1-0 in his only career Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7, a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round.

Myers, Van Diest, Zeisberger preview Gm7 of the SCF

Here are 3 keys for Game 7:

1. Spark up the power play

This one is for the Panthers, who are 1-for-19 and have allowed two short-handed goals with the man-advantage in the Cup Final. They made a change at practice Sunday, moving forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the first power-play unit in place of Carter Verhaeghe, who took Tarasenko’s spot on the second unit. Now to see if it can generate some much-needed offense.

“We've talked a lot about it,” Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. “Of course, their penalty kill dialed in. They're playing really well. They played really good against Dallas and now they're doing the same thing to us.

Obviously, we have to recognize that, and we've been talking about it and working on it. So ... like I said, just like everything else in our game, we just need to come out and play our best so whether it's 5-on-5 or power play or penalty kill.”

2. Staying the course

Pretty much everything has been working well for the Oilers the past three games, from the power play to the penalty kill to defense to offense. This is not the time to experiment, Knoblauch said.

“We’re not going to do anything differently,” he said. “We’ve always had little adjustments for whoever we’re playing, lineup tweaks, maybe emphasis on some things in our system. We didn’t do anything drastic. We’re playing a very big game and it’ll be very much the same as we’ve done throughout the playoffs.”

3. Speed it up

After the Panthers lost Game 6, coach Paul Maurice said they were “lacking speed.” Florida didn’t get a shot from a forward in that game until midway through the second period, and it was a big part of what hurt them.

If they want to hoist the Cup, they need to get that speed going immediately.

“You utilize time and space,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “Sometimes you think you have less than you actually do, so I think it's guys driving the play a little bit more and hang onto pucks a little bit more.”

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele -- Leon Draisaitl -- Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers will make no lineup changes. ... Okposo is back in the lineup for the Panthers, replacing Cousins, after being a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss in Game 6.

Latest News

Pisani hopes Oilers can create different outcome in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 7 is ‘completely unique animal,’ Panthers coach Maurice says

Oilers to play Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final ‘like any other one’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Okposo back in Panthers lineup for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers

Panthers must ‘believe in the guy next to you’ in Game 7 of Cup Final, Tarasenko says

Bobrovsky on ice at Panthers morning skate ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Brassard retires from NHL after 16 seasons

'NHL Draft Class' podcast: Celebrini similar to Crosby, Cosentino says

State Your Case: Bobrovsky, Demko or Hellebuyck for Vezina Trophy

Color of Hockey: Lindstrom highly regarded among prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

2024 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com

McDavid bringing junior league mentor to Game 7 of Cup Final

Messier, Chara, DeBoer weigh in on Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Longtime Panthers fans pumped up prior to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers, Panthers bracing for historic Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final