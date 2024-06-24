3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- History will be made in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amarant Bank Arena on Monday. The question is whether the Florida Panthers or Edmonton Oilers will be the ones making it.

If the Panthers win, it will be the first Cup championship in their history.

If the Oilers win, it will be their first Cup championship since 1990. They could also become the first team to climb out of a 3-0 deficit to win the Stanley Cup since the Toronto Maple Leafs did it against the Detroit Red Wings in 1942.

Edmonton would also become the first team from Canada to claim the Cup since the Montreal Canadiens won it in 1993.

The Oilers defeated the Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place on Saturday, their third consecutive win after three defeats to force Game 7. Edmonton has outscored Florida 18-5 in the past three games.

“You have to prepare just like you always do,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “Obviously it's not your ordinary game. Everybody understands that. But you've got to make it as ordinary as possible in your head. I think part of that is just sticking to your routine. Our room has done a great job of being at our best in these big moments, and I would expect no different (in Game 7).”

The Panthers have struggled to get much going in any department the past three games. Forward Evan Rodrigues said Florida had “probably one of the hardest-working practices I’ve seen out of our group” on Sunday to prepare for Game 7.

“Game 7, at home. How could you not be so jacked up?” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “This is an absolutely incredible, incredible opportunity. So, yes, you want to recognize or remember some of the good things that helped you beat these guys earlier in the series, but I'm trying to forget all of it too. Just go in there and win one game. This is what it comes down to.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice is 4-0 in his career (with the Carolina Hurricanes, Winnipeg Jets and Panthers) in Game 7s. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch is 1-0 in his only career Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7, a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round.