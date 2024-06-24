Oilers to play Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final ‘like any other one’

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Kris Knoblauch wants to keep things in perspective heading into the biggest hockey game of his career.

The Edmonton Oilers coach wants his team to approach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) as it would any other game and not let the moment become overwhelming.

“I don’t think our approach has changed at all,” Knoblauch said Monday morning. “Ten days ago, we talked about when we were down three games to zero about one day at a time, enjoy the process. We’re enjoying the process, we’re enjoying where we are right now, we have a confident group and we’re just going to play this game like any other one.”

Falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-7 series, few gave the Oilers a chance to get to this point, a winner-take-all game for the Stanley Cup. Edmonton believed it could climb out of the hole when no one else did.

Going into Game 7, the Oilers are keeping the same mindset that helped them get past five elimination games to this point.

“I think in our minds and in our locker room we’re going to approach it the same way,” defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “I think that’s what makes us successful, taking it step by step, not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“At the end of the day, the sun is going to come up tomorrow. It’s a big game, we all want to win it, there’s no question about it. But there is going to be a team losing tonight regardless of how the game goes.”