Oilers say 'our backs are still against the wall' heading into Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. -- It is not enough for the Edmonton Oilers to have forced Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers; they want to finish the job.
Edmonton has been playing from the edge of a cliff since losing the first three games of the best-of-7 Final and is looking to complete a historic comeback in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“We worked hard to put ourselves in this position,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Sunday. “It’s a great opportunity for our group and I’m looking forward to it.”
The Oilers managed to fend off elimination three times with three consecutive wins and are now in a position to become only the second team to battle back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Final to win the Stanley Cup.
Of the 28 teams who have previously been in a 3-0 hole in the Final, only the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 were able to rattle off four straight wins against the Detroit Red Wings and lift the Cup. Edmonton has an opportunity to be the second.
“I’m obviously excited and proud the way that we gave ourselves a chance,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “It’s just one game now.”
Just over a week ago, the Oilers looked dead and buried after falling behind 3-0 to the Panthers. Florida was teeing up for a major celebration, flying friends and family members into Edmonton for Game 4, but the champagne remained on ice.
Edmonton stayed alive with a dominant performance in Game 4, winning 8-1 at home, and followed it up with a 5-3 win in Florida in Game 5. A 5-1 win in Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday has the Oilers back in Florida to play the last game of the NHL season.
“You grow up as a kid playing on the street the Stanley Cup Final Game 7,” Oilers forward Corey Perry said. “Now it’s reality. I don’t think our mindset changes, it can’t because we’ve done some good things, but we haven’t done anything great yet and that’s what we’re looking for.”