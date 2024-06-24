Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com

Edmonton Oilers
Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
The Oilers remind me of the 2019 St. Louis Blues, who underachieved, changed coaches and went on a magical championship run. Those Blues had “Gloria” as their song. These Oilers have “La Bamba.” Those Blues won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on the road. And I’m betting these Oilers do too. I know Game 7 heroes often aren’t the stars, but Connor McDavid looks like a man on a mission. I’m betting he steps up in the biggest moment of his career and wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Tracey Myers, staff writer
When we did our Stanley Cup Final picks, I went with the Edmonton Oilers in seven. I’m sticking with it. Yeah, I figured there was no way it would get to this point about a week ago, but here we are. And right now, I don’t see anything slowing down the Oilers. They haven’t just been good. They’ve been great. Their offense has been incredible and they’re getting points from everyone, not just McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. It’s been a team effort in scoring, on special teams, in goal and everywhere else, and they will finish it Monday. Oh, and I’ll go with Connor Brown as the hero in Game 7 because he’s been pretty impressive throughout the postseason.
Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Considering what the Oilers have been through the past decade or so, it would be fitting for them to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, completing a comeback. The Oilers never seem to do things the easy way and have overcome an enormous amount of adversity to get to this point. Edmonton bottomed out in November, replaced their coach and then went on one of the longest win streaks in NHL history. They faced two elimination games in the second round against the Vancouver Canucks and dug themselves into a massive hole in the Final. But the Oilers have the best player in the world in McDavid, and it is tough to bet against him, especially given this opportunity for him to cement his legacy as one of the best players ever by winning the Stanley Cup. I expect McDavid to have a monster game Monday and lead Edmonton to its first Stanley Cup championship since 1990.
Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Back in September, in our preseason selections, I picked the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup and McDavid to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. At the beginning of the Stanley Cup Final, I selected the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup in seven games and McDavid to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Notice a common thread here, even across a nine-month span? I have been consistent in my picks all season, so why would I change now? In fact, I feel stronger than ever that the best player in the world is ready to expand his legacy and get handed the Stanley Cup by the Commissioner. When it comes to hockey, it’s McDavid’s world and we’re all just living in it.