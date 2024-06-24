Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com

Florida Panthers

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Although it appears everything is going against the Panthers right now, I have a feeling that facing elimination for the first time this postseason will snap them back into their structured defensive game and they will rebound to win the Cup for the first time. If they can keep the game tight entering the third period, that is usually when they grind teams down and find a way to win. They’ve fallen too far behind to have a chance to do that in the past three games. For the hero, I will pick Carter Verhaeghe. Although he has struggled in this series, there’s a reason he’s the franchise’s all-time playoff leader with 10 game-winning goals, including five in overtime.

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

I picked the Panthers to win this series in five games, and although I missed that one, I do think they will find a way to win Game 7. This team has been on a mission since it lost in the Cup Final last season, and they pretty much rolled through the playoffs until Game 4 of the Cup Final. Sure, the Oilers have looked like the better team in maybe five of the first six games, but this is about one game and I feel the Panthers will put it together and get it done. Call it a hunch, call it seeing what they did to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers in the first three rounds, or just call it the law of averages coming back in their favor, but I think they will win, and I think Matthew Tkachuk will play the hero. He is a big-game player, and this is the biggest game there is.

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

It’s hard to find much to like about the Panthers game across the past 10 periods, but that doesn’t matter. The past matters little, and the future even less. We are in the now and it is all that matters. Florida has to play its game for 60 minutes to win its first Stanley Cup championship. Nobody is better at finding its game than Florida, which has played the same way en route to reaching the Final in back-to-back seasons. They trust each other and they trust their game. They’ll find it Monday and emerge victorious, and the man who grabs the trophy from Commissioner Gary Bettman will be the reason why. Captain Aleksander Barkov will play the 200-foot game that was the difference in each of the first three games, and it will be so again in Game 7.

Dan Rosen, senior writer

The Panthers dominance in the third period was one of the narratives of their first three rounds and the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final. Controlled. Aggressive. In your face. That’s who they were as the game went on. They’d wear you out, win the third and win the game. Well, let’s just think of it this way. The game is tied and it’s going into the third period. The Panthers have to be at their best. This is when they shine, and they will. They will win Game 7. It won’t be pretty. It will be because Sergei Bobrovsky finds his game again. He’s the hero, but Florida’s team-first approach will lead them to the Stanley Cup.