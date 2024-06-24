Game 7 is ‘completely unique animal,’ Panthers coach Maurice says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Paul Maurice has coached in four previous Game 7s and won them all.

The stakes have never been this high for the Florida Panthers coach, though.

Maurice and the Panthers can lift the Stanley Cup for the first time with a victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

After letting a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series slip away with three consecutive losses, however, Maurice and the Panthers are also on the verge of joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings (vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs) as the second team to lose a Cup Final after winning the first three games.

“I think (Game) 7s are just a completely unique animal,” Maurice said after the Panthers held an optional morning skate. “I don’t think it relates in terms of pressure to anything because there is no tomorrow. So, it’s a completely different feel. I think we’ve been immersed in the weight of it for a week. We’ve been through two or three games, so there’s not a new experience for us in this other than it’s also a Game 7.”

Florida has been focused all season on earning redemption after losing to the Vegan Golden Knights in the Cup Final last season. This will be its last chance to do that.

After winning the first three games against the Oilers by combined 11-4 score, the Panthers haven’t come close to getting the clinching fourth win, never leading in the past three games and losing by a combined 18-5 score, including 5-1 in Game 6 at Edmonton on Friday.