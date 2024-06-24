Okposo back in Panthers lineup for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kyle Okposo will get to live out his Game 7 dream.

The 36-year-old forward will replace Nick Cousins in the Florida Panthers lineup for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Okposo played in the first five games of the series but was scratched with Cousins replacing him for a 5-1 loss in Game 6 in Edmonton on Saturday. Okposo has no points in the series.

Florida had a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, but the Oilers have won the past three games to force Game 7, becoming the first team since 1945 to win three in a row in the Stanley Cup Final after losing the first three.

"It was solely hockey based, but a difficult thing to do to take a Game 7 away from someone because it's such a rare thing," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "Nick is so incredibly loved by his teammates. I just felt that looking back at the three previous games our team played, I liked the games that Kyle played slightly better than Nick's. It wasn't bad. It wasn't an obvious mistake or reason."