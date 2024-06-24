Okposo back in Panthers lineup for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final vs. Oilers

Forward will replace Cousins, ready to 'embrace every second of it'

Okposo FLA in for GM7 tune in

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Kyle Okposo will get to live out his Game 7 dream.

The 36-year-old forward will replace Nick Cousins in the Florida Panthers lineup for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Okposo played in the first five games of the series but was scratched with Cousins replacing him for a 5-1 loss in Game 6 in Edmonton on Saturday. Okposo has no points in the series.

Florida had a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, but the Oilers have won the past three games to force Game 7, becoming the first team since 1945 to win three in a row in the Stanley Cup Final after losing the first three.

"It was solely hockey based, but a difficult thing to do to take a Game 7 away from someone because it's such a rare thing," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "Nick is so incredibly loved by his teammates. I just felt that looking back at the three previous games our team played, I liked the games that Kyle played slightly better than Nick's. It wasn't bad. It wasn't an obvious mistake or reason."

1 Game for the Stanley Cup | Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Trailer

Okposo had no points and was minus-2 while averaging 8:25 of ice time in the first five games of the series. He was credited with 19 hits, third on Florida, and five blocked shots. Cousins had no points and two blocked shots in 9:48 of ice time in Game 6.

Okposo is expected to be the right wing on the fourth line with center Kevin Stenlund and left wing Ryan Lomberg.

Maurice said there are other situations that factored into his decision to insert Okposo, who is a right-handed shooter, ahead of Cousins, a lefty. He mentioned the way the Panthers change on the fly as a reason.

But it didn't make the decision to scratch Cousins any easier, Maurice said.

"The hockey part I didn't agonize over," Maurice said. "But it was hard. [Cousins] handled it incredibly well. Team first, good luck, whatever you guys need and that's why his teammates love him."

The Oilers? The Panthers? Who Will Hoist the Stanley Cup?

The opportunity to play in the 18th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history is clearly impacting Okposo emotionally; before this season he hadn't been in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2016 with the New York Islanders. He has played in one previous Game 7, but that was with the Islanders in the first round in 2015, a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals.

Florida acquired Okposo in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on March 8.

"I grabbed my son today who is 8 and just said, 'You know what I was doing when I was your age? I was in the driveway with my roller blades on pretending I was in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final,' " Okposo said after practice Sunday. "I said, 'How special that you're going to be able to go to the game?'

"Definitely, you've got to embrace it. You've got to just smile and enjoy it. This is the 18th one so there's 18 different sets of players that have experienced this match and you have to embrace every second of it."

Okposo said he was often the one scoring the game-winning goal in his driveway Game 7s.

"My buddies weren't that good, so ... " he said. "No, I mean, there's a lot of memories flooding back about that. That's what everybody thinks about and very few people get to live it. We're living it. Just can't wait to enjoy it."

Related Content

Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com

McDavid bringing junior league mentor to Game 7 of Cup Final

Messier, Chara, DeBoer weigh in on Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Panthers must ‘believe in the guy next to you’ in Game 7 of Cup Final, Tarasenko says

Longtime Panthers fans pumped up prior to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers, Panthers bracing for historic Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final

Oilers fans charter flight to Florida for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 7 hero in Stanley Cup Final will forever be part of hockey’s lore

Latest News

Pisani hopes Oilers can create different outcome in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 7 is ‘completely unique animal,’ Panthers coach Maurice says

Oilers to play Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final ‘like any other one’

3 Keys: Oilers at Panthers, Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers must ‘believe in the guy next to you’ in Game 7 of Cup Final, Tarasenko says

Bobrovsky on ice at Panthers morning skate ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Brassard retires from NHL after 16 seasons

'NHL Draft Class' podcast: Celebrini similar to Crosby, Cosentino says

State Your Case: Bobrovsky, Demko or Hellebuyck for Vezina Trophy

Color of Hockey: Lindstrom highly regarded among prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

2024 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Stanley Cup Final Game 7 winner, hero debated by NHL.com

McDavid bringing junior league mentor to Game 7 of Cup Final

Messier, Chara, DeBoer weigh in on Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Longtime Panthers fans pumped up prior to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers, Panthers bracing for historic Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final