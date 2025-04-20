Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Winnipeg looks to start quicker; St. Louis not panicking despite blowing late lead

stl-wpg-preview-gm2

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WINNIPEG -- A great finish gave the Winnipeg Jets the start they needed in the Western Conference First Round, a 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Saturday.

However, Game 2s have been a problem for the Jets in recent postseasons, a trend they’re looking to reverse. Game 2 of this best-of-7 series will be at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW).

The Jets won Game 1 in their previous two first-round series, against the Colorado Avalanche last year and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. They then lost the following four in each series and were eliminated in five games.

So, did the Jets talk about those past two Game 2s?

“I don’t talk about that, the last two playoff years, because this is a different animal, a different year. But we have talked about all season long (is) the next game,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said Sunday.

“(We) did some homework today, did some postgame review, looked at some video. Have some things we’ll throw in to tomorrow’s meeting but then push last night aside. It’s done, it’s over, it was its own game. Tomorrow will have a whole different look to it. I’m hoping that we have a better first period, that we don’t come out of the game like we did. We’ve done a real good job this year of focusing on what’s coming next, and that next game tomorrow is what we’re zooming in on.”

The Blues got off to a great start in Game 1 but the finish wasn’t there, as they allowed three third-period goals after entering the frame up 3-2.

“Our first two periods were great. When we look at that as a positive, it’s something to build from,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “If we come out in the third and play better, we’re probably coming out with a different result. It’s just the first game of the series, and we all learned a little bit from Game 1 and we’ll move forward and focus on Game 2.”

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Blues: St. Louis would like to do a better job against the Jets’ top line of left wing Kyle Connor, center Mark Scheifele and right wing Alex Iafallo. They were all big factors in the third period (Iafallo had the game-tying goal, Connor the winning goal and Scheifele had the primary assist on each). The Blues thought they kept the trio in check off the rush, but the Jets’ top line can do damage in a number of ways. St. Louis will have a chance to even the series if it can keep them in check on Monday.

Jets: Winnipeg wants a better start than it had in Game 1. It had the traditional whiteout from its fans, and the crowd was buzzing, but the Jets weren’t showing the swagger of a team that won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best record in the NHL this season. As Arniel said: “I just thought we were a little bit sloppy, hesitant at times. We didn’t execute very well.” There’s pressure on a Canadian team in the playoffs, especially at home. The Jets felt it early in Game 1 but want to shake it off quickly in Game 2.

Number to know: Five. Number of times the Jets have won a playoff game after overcoming a deficit in the third period. The last time prior to Saturday was Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers (4-3 in tripe overtime).

What to look for: Will the Blues play spoiler in Game 2? Can they keep capitalizing on their power play, as they did in Game 1 (2-for-3)?

What they are saying

“I don’t think it’s anything different than when your child doesn’t do their homework and they don’t hand in their book report on time. It’s like preparation, right? You have to go through it and understand the lack of preparation needed mentally to think about everything. Everyone is excited to play, and after the excitement is over, it comes down to controlling your emotions and staying in the moment. That’s something new for everybody when you go through it.” -- Blues coach Jim Montgomery on young players adjusting to playoff hockey

“I feel like we didn't really have any panic yesterday, and we're comfortable. We've had games like that this year that we've ended up winning, even if it came down to the last minute, last 30 seconds. So, there was no panic in the room. We were comfortable and came off to a great start in the third and held us to a win.” -- Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Both the Blues and Jets are expected to skate Monday morning. ... Vilardi, a forward, skated in a yellow jersey during an optional skate on Sunday. It was his first time skating with the Jets since his injury. He remains day to day.

Related Content

Blues prepare for Game 2 against Jets after ‘valuable experience’

Connor, Scheifele's chemistry on display for Jets in Game 1 win 

Jets rally to defeat Blues in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Jets fans pumped and ready for Game 1 Whiteout in Winnipeg

Latest News

Mini Seth Jarvis back behind Hurricanes complete with mustache, Harvard shirt

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi practices in noncontact jersey for Jets

Easter Bunny hops over to Lenovo Center to sound Hurricanes siren

Stankoven, Hurricanes top Devils in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Wild at Golden Knights, Western Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Blues prepare for Game 2 against Jets after ‘valuable experience’

Capitals bond with family skate ahead of Game 1 against Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CFL's Argonauts tape hockey sticks poorly, wish Maple Leafs luck in playoffs

Canadiens fired up to be in Stanley Cup Playoffs, ready for tough test against Capitals

Senators at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Avalanche ‘deeper team overall’ this time around in Stanley Cup Playoffs, GM says

Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Blackwood key to Game 1 win in playoff debut for Avalanche

MacKinnon, Avalanche pull away from Stars in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Marchand ‘same old pain in the butt’ with Panthers entering playoffs