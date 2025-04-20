Blues at Jets, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

WINNIPEG -- A great finish gave the Winnipeg Jets the start they needed in the Western Conference First Round, a 5-3 win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Saturday.

However, Game 2s have been a problem for the Jets in recent postseasons, a trend they’re looking to reverse. Game 2 of this best-of-7 series will be at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW).

The Jets won Game 1 in their previous two first-round series, against the Colorado Avalanche last year and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. They then lost the following four in each series and were eliminated in five games.

So, did the Jets talk about those past two Game 2s?

“I don’t talk about that, the last two playoff years, because this is a different animal, a different year. But we have talked about all season long (is) the next game,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said Sunday.

“(We) did some homework today, did some postgame review, looked at some video. Have some things we’ll throw in to tomorrow’s meeting but then push last night aside. It’s done, it’s over, it was its own game. Tomorrow will have a whole different look to it. I’m hoping that we have a better first period, that we don’t come out of the game like we did. We’ve done a real good job this year of focusing on what’s coming next, and that next game tomorrow is what we’re zooming in on.”

The Blues got off to a great start in Game 1 but the finish wasn’t there, as they allowed three third-period goals after entering the frame up 3-2.

“Our first two periods were great. When we look at that as a positive, it’s something to build from,” Blues forward Jake Neighbours said. “If we come out in the third and play better, we’re probably coming out with a different result. It’s just the first game of the series, and we all learned a little bit from Game 1 and we’ll move forward and focus on Game 2.”

Here is a breakdown of Game 2:

Blues: St. Louis would like to do a better job against the Jets’ top line of left wing Kyle Connor, center Mark Scheifele and right wing Alex Iafallo. They were all big factors in the third period (Iafallo had the game-tying goal, Connor the winning goal and Scheifele had the primary assist on each). The Blues thought they kept the trio in check off the rush, but the Jets’ top line can do damage in a number of ways. St. Louis will have a chance to even the series if it can keep them in check on Monday.

Jets: Winnipeg wants a better start than it had in Game 1. It had the traditional whiteout from its fans, and the crowd was buzzing, but the Jets weren’t showing the swagger of a team that won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best record in the NHL this season. As Arniel said: “I just thought we were a little bit sloppy, hesitant at times. We didn’t execute very well.” There’s pressure on a Canadian team in the playoffs, especially at home. The Jets felt it early in Game 1 but want to shake it off quickly in Game 2.

Number to know: Five. Number of times the Jets have won a playoff game after overcoming a deficit in the third period. The last time prior to Saturday was Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers (4-3 in tripe overtime).

What to look for: Will the Blues play spoiler in Game 2? Can they keep capitalizing on their power play, as they did in Game 1 (2-for-3)?