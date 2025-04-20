Blues prepare for Game 2 against Jets after ‘valuable experience’

WINNIPEG -- The St. Louis Blues want to make sure they don’t repeat the same mistakes in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS2, ESPN2, FDSNMW).

“You’re up 3-2 with 10 minutes left in the third (period) and we didn’t prevail, so we’ve got to grow and learn from that,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Sunday on the morning after a 5-3 loss in the best-of-7 series opener.

St. Louis played its style of hockey through the first two periods Saturday. The Blues were forechecking, playing well on special teams and held a one-goal lead with 20 minutes remaining.

But Alex Iafallo tied it midway through the third period before Kyle Connor gave Winnipeg a 4-3 lead with 1:36 left. Adam Lowry sealed it with an empty-net goal.

The Blues were outshot 9-2 in the third.

“I think a lot of guys got some valuable experience in their first NHL playoff game,” Montgomery said. “They’ll be significantly better, and I still think we have a lot of guys that have experience that maybe weren’t at the top of their game yesterday for us and they’ll be better.”

Jake Neighbours was one who got that experience in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut. The forward got his first career postseason point, a secondary assist on Jordan Kyrou's power-play goal at 1:13 of the second period, logged 16:02 of ice time and was in the mix when the game got snarly late.

As for wresting momentum away from the Jets once they get it, something the Blues were unable to do in the third Saturday, Neighbours said there are things they can do better in Game 2.

“I think just trying to get the puck down in their end and sustain it,” Neighbours said. “Yesterday in the third period, they did take over the game.

“The biggest thing I noticed from us is we weren’t getting to our forecheck, stalling pucks and creating [offensive]-zone time. When you’re dumping a lot of pucks in and they’re retrieving them, breaking out easy, they’re playing with it on their stick and that gives them confidence, gets them feeling good. Trying to get in the [offensive] zone, create some sustained offense, doing that will slow their momentum down a little bit.”