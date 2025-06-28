Bennett thrilled to remain with Panthers, aims to help ‘make this team a dynasty’

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Bennett said his phone blew up Friday moments after the Florida Panthers announced they signed him to an eight-year, $64 million contract.

Many of the texts and video chats rolling in were from ecstatic teammates.

Good news travels fast.

“I got like three FaceTimes right away from the boys,” Bennett said Saturday. “A couple of them were together, and they were just so fired up, the group chat was going nuts.

“I've said it a million times, but this group is so tight. There are so many guys that really care about each other. I was definitely feeling the love last night.”

It was that kind of outpouring of support that swayed the 29-year-old center to remain with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions rather than become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Bennett had another strong season in 2024-25, his fifth with Florida. He had 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 regular-season games, then led the NHL in the postseason with 15 goals -- 13 on the road -- to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.