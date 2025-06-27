Bennett signs 8-year, $64 million contract to stay with Panthers

Sam Bennett signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. It has an average annual value of $8 million.

The 29-year-old forward had 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Panthers this season and 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Florida win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after setting an NHL record with 13 road goals in the postseason.

"My whole focus was on winning the Stanley Cup. It's a huge honor to be nominated as the MVP, but there truly are 25 MVPs on this team and it could've gone to anyone," Bennett said about winning the Conn Smythe. "I'm obviously super grateful, it means the world to me, but I really couldn't have done it without this whole group."

Selected by the Calgary Flames with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bennett has 336 points (162 goals, 174 assists) in 691 regular-season games for the Flames and Panthers, and 78 points (40 goals, 38 assists) in 107 playoff games.

Bennett also won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024, when he had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 19 playoff games.

"Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy, and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers."