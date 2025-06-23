Panthers' dominance of Oilers in Final discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Took control of series after 3 of 1st 4 games were decided in OT

FLA at the Rink pod

© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The partying Florida Panthers, how they dominated the Edmonton Oilers and if we should be talking about them as a dynasty are topics discussed on the Stanley Cup Final wrap-up episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke talk all about the reasons why the Panthers were able to repeat as Stanley Cup champions and how they ended up running away from the Oilers in the Final after three of the first four games were decided in overtime.

From the dominance of their depth, specifically their third line, to the steadiness of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the way they force teams to, as Oilers forward Connor McDavid said, keep "banging our heads against the wall," to the consistency of their top-six and defense group, Rosen and Roarke break it all down to showcase why the Panthers are still champions.

They also take the listener through their thoughts on why the Panthers can do it again next season and why they can even if they don't re-sign all three of their major pending unrestricted free agents -- Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad.

The co-hosts also go through the challenges the Oilers face heading into the offseason, including the big questions: Will they sign McDavid to a long-term contract and what will that look like? Is Stuart Skinner the goalie who can help them win the Stanley Cup?

An episode of about 30 minutes is all about the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers and Oilers, and the futures of both teams.

Rosen and Roarke also plan to reconvene in Los Angeles to preview the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and what will be coming after in free agency and trades. The draft will be held Friday and Saturday at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Panthers continue Stanley Cup revelry with beachfront parade

Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

Tennis star Navratilova celebrates Stanley Cup with Panthers

Bobrovsky shines in playoffs again, completes Stanley Cup repeat with Panthers

Bennett adds to Conn Smythe's rich history following Cup win with Panthers

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with Fort Lauderdale firefighters

Top 10 moments of Stanley Cup Final included plenty of drama, history

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Mikkola shows off new training routine using Stanley Cup

Zegras traded to Flyers by Ducks for Poehling, draft picks

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

EDGE stats: Toews' outlook for NHL return with Jets

Team United States projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Lohrei signs 2-year, $6.4 million contract with Bruins

'Welcome to the NHL' to reveal behind-the-scenes look at Draft

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

2025 NHL Draft: Metropolitan Division needs

Color of Hockey: Aitcheson, Bear among top choices in 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Central Division needs

Panthers continue Stanley Cup revelry with beachfront parade

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Marchment traded to Kraken by Stars for 2 draft picks

Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade