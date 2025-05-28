Nugent-Hopkins shines again for Oilers in Game 4 victory of Western Final

EDMONTON -- A year ago, Leon Draisaitl referred to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the coach’s favorite for all he does with the Edmonton Oilers.

The way the Oilers forward is playing against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final this season, it is safe to say Nugent-Hopkins still holds that honor.

Nugent-Hopkins had two assists in a 4-1 win in Game 4 here at Rogers Place on Tuesday to give him nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the best-of-7 series, which Edmonton leads 3-1. He’s the first Oilers player to get at least nine points in the first four games of a conference final since Wayne Gretzky had 10 in 1988 against the Detroit Red Wings.

“This series maybe he is (coach’s favorite), the way he’s playing,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “He’s really elevated his game, and the plays he made on the power play tonight and multiple point games throughout the series, Ryan is very valuable to our team, whether it’s on the power play, the penalty kill, or 5-on-5.

“I think through the regular season, not that he was ever bad, but he didn’t play up to his expectations, but when we needed him most through these playoffs, he’s really played well and we need him to continue that.”

Nugent-Hopkins has helped Edmonton get to within a win of its second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers can clinch the conference final series in Game 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“He touches every part of the game you can think of,” Draisaitl said Tuesday. “[Nugent-Hopkins], in a way, sacrifices a lot of offense throughout the year doing everything in the right way and being in the right position and doing all the little things that all guys don’t want to do, and he prioritizes that. We all know he’s capable of putting up numbers and scoring and making great plays. Obviously right now, it’s everything at once that’s clicking and he’s been the best player in the series.”