Hyman leaves with undisclosed injury for Oilers in Game 4 of West Final

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman sustained an undisclosed injury for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

The forward left at 9:17 of the first period. While carrying the puck out of his own zone, Hyman tried to get past Stars defenseman Esa Lindell before taking a hit to the right shoulder from Mason Marchment.

Following the collision, Hyman immediately dropped his stick, made his way to the bench and went directly down the tunnel to get examined by Edmonton’s training staff.

Hyman entered Tuesday leading the NHL with 109 hits in 14 games this postseason. He also has 11 points (five goals, six assists).