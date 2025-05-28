Stars struggle to score again in Game 4 loss, pushed to brink in Western Final

EDMONTON -- Frustration. Anger. Those were among the emotions the Dallas Stars expressed after a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

The Stars have lost three games in a row and are on the brink of being eliminated in the conference final for the third year in a row entering Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), trailing 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Two goals. That’s all they’ve scored over the past three games, and this is a team that averaged 3.35 goals per game in the regular season, tied with the Winnipeg Jets for third in the NHL.

It’s telling that they missed the net 26 times Tuesday.

“Maybe we’re trying to shoot even too hard, trying too much maybe offensively,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “Yeah, got to relax a little bit.”

Dallas desperately needed the first goal. But the Stars failed to score on an early power play, captain Jamie Benn took a tripping penalty in the offensive zone and forward Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the ensuing power play at 11:23 of the first period.

It was the 14th time in 17 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that Dallas had allowed the first goal. The Stars have allowed the first goal in all eight of their road games and in all four games in this series. Although the Stars had a 39-16 advantage in shot attempts in the first period, they went into the first intermission behind 1-0.

“A little bit of the same story,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Just can’t get that lead.”