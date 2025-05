Will the real Kris Knoblauch please stand up.

An Edmonton Oilers fan dressed as the team’s head coach and sat in the stands during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Matt Ziprick, a local pastor, went viral after he told a story during a sermon about a woman mistaking him for Knoblauch at the grocery store.

At Game 4, Ziprick dressed in a suit and tie and held up a sign that said, “I’m the real Kris Knoblauch.”