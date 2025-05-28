Instant analysis: Oilers vs. Stars, Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Leon Draisaitl, Corey Perry, Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique each scored, and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves for the Oilers, who lead the best-of-7 series 3-1.

What we learned: The Oilers can play defense. Yes, captain Connor McDavid is tired of being asked about Edmonton’s defensive prowess, but it’s become a huge storyline this postseason. Known mostly in the past as an offensive team, the Oilers have become very stingy, especially in the past three games of this series, holding Dallas to a total of two goals. The Oilers also held the Stars to just four shots on goal in the third period of Game 4.

What it means for the Stars: They are in trouble. Not only do they have to win three in a row against the Oilers to win this series, one of them will have to be on the road, where they have struggled mightily. In their past four road games, the Stars have a total of two goals.

What it means for the Oilers: They are one win away from going back to the Stanley Cup Final and they don’t show any signs of slowing down. They played a complete game on Tuesday, with two power-play goals, solid defense and strong goaltending from Skinner.