Oilers defeat Stars in Game 4, on verge of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers, who pushed the Dallas Stars to the brink with a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Tuesday.
The Oilers lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. They will have a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season in Game 5 in Dallas on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.
Zach Hyman left the game with an undisclosed injury at 9:17 of the first period. While carrying the puck out of his own zone, he tried to get past Stars defenseman Esa Lindell before taking a hit to the right shoulder from Mason Marchment.
Jason Robertson scored, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.
Draisaitl put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on a power play at 11:23 of the first period. He passed the puck to Nugent-Hopkins in the slot before getting it right back for a one-timer from his usual spot in the bottom of the right circle.
Robertson tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 6:57 of the second period. He took a pass from Thomas Harley at the top of the right circle and beat Skinner over his right shoulder through a screen.
Perry scored another power-play goal to put the Oilers back in front 2-1 at 9:20. Nugent-Hopkins toe-dragged Cody Ceci before sending a cross-crease pass to Perry for a tap-in at the right post.
Kasperi Kapanen (17:33) and Adam Henrique (19:10) each scored an empty-net goal in the third period for the 4-1 final.
