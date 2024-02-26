Rookie Watch: Ersson, Kochetkov among best 1st-year goalies

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils: Daws has performed admirably in the absence of Vitek Vanecek, who has missed the past eight games with a lower-body injury. His most memorable performance was a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17, when he made 45 saves to set the record for most in an NHL outdoor game. His save total was the third highest by a rookie goalie this season (Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, 55 saves on Jan. 3; Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens, 46 on Dec. 9).

Daws had surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in each hip and didn't play until Dec. 8 with Utica of the American Hockey League. New Jersey recalled him Dec. 27, and he made his NHL season debut two days later. For the season, he is 7-8-0 with a 3.30 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

The future looks promising for the 23-year-old, born in Munich, Germany, and a third-round pick (No. 84) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has a .919 save percentage on mid-range shots, which is in the 92nd percentile of all NHL goalies, per NHL Edge statistics.

"It's been a long road back and the team went through a process to help him get to where we thought he'd be healthy enough to contribute, to go down, play in the minors and find his way again, and I think he has," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "We thought a lot of him before, but I think the injuries set him back. Now he's in a good place to keep moving forward as a young goaltender."