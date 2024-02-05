Rookie Watch: Faber, Knies combining offense with toughness

Tyson Foerster, F, Philadelphia Flyers: The 22-year-old (6-2, 215), who ranks 10th among rookies with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 49 games, has become one of the more effective defensive-forwards among this year's rookie class. Selected No. 23 in the 2020 draft, Foerster is third in takeaways (23), 11th in blocked shots (34) and tied for 19th in hits (37) among rookies. He averages 17:00 of ice time, ranks fourth among rookie forwards in penalties drawn (14) and has been playing a middle-six role for coach John Tortorella.

The Flyers control 54.2 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when Foerster has been on the ice, and he has an on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 of 58.4 percent, which each rank fourth on the team (minimum, five games).

"To me, [attention to detail] kind of fast-forwards him as far as what it is to be a pro, and the things you have to do as a National Hockey Leaguer," Tortorella said in December. "It's great seeing him score the goals, but it's been so impressive as far as the other stuff. That's caught us off guard, as a coaching staff."