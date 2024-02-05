Rookie Watch: Faber, Knies combining offense with toughness

Wild defenseman, Maple Leafs forward among those standing out with scoring ability, grit

2-5 Rookie Watch Faber Knies

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top seven rookies capable of combining offense and toughness (listed alphabetically).

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild: The right-shot defenseman has quietly had an exceptional rookie season. Selected in the second round (No. 45) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) is first among rookies in average ice time (24:51) in 49 games. The 21-year-old is one of four rookies, all defensemen, averaging over 20 minutes per game this season. Faber is first among rookie defensemen with 25 assists, 29 points and 99 blocked shots (99), and ninth in hits (35). Minnesota has a 52.5 on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 when Faber is on the ice, which ranks fourth among rookie defensemen (minimum 15 games). 

"To me, the situations that he's played in are the hardest situations you can play," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "Whether that's matchups, top power play, top penalty kill, 4-on-4, 3-on-3, and all those types of situations. He's been reliable. That's what it takes to have the talent that Brock has. But to take that talent to the highest level is that consistency, reliability, and the ability to thrive in those situations, it's been great to see."

WSH@MIN: Faber flings rebound off the board between the pipes

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was effective in all areas of the ice until he sustained a calf laceration to his left leg from a skate blade during a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 28. The Blue Jackets announced three days later that Fantilli is expected to miss eight weeks.

The 19-year-old (6-2, 194) ranks fourth among all rookies with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and is third with 24 even-strength points (11 goals) in 49 games. He's third in face-off wins (171) and second in offensive-zone face-off wins (70). Fantilli averages 15:43 in ice time and is tied for first among NHL centers in blocked shots (25), tied for sixth in hits (46) and is sixth in takeaways (18).

Tyson Foerster, F, Philadelphia Flyers: The 22-year-old (6-2, 215), who ranks 10th among rookies with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 49 games, has become one of the more effective defensive-forwards among this year's rookie class. Selected No. 23 in the 2020 draft, Foerster is third in takeaways (23), 11th in blocked shots (34) and tied for 19th in hits (37) among rookies. He averages 17:00 of ice time, ranks fourth among rookie forwards in penalties drawn (14) and has been playing a middle-six role for coach John Tortorella. 

The Flyers control 54.2 percent of all shots attempted at 5-on-5 when Foerster has been on the ice, and he has an on-ice goals-for percentage at 5-on-5 of 58.4 percent, which each rank fourth on the team (minimum, five games).

"To me, [attention to detail] kind of fast-forwards him as far as what it is to be a pro, and the things you have to do as a National Hockey Leaguer," Tortorella said in December. "It's great seeing him score the goals, but it's been so impressive as far as the other stuff. That's caught us off guard, as a coaching staff."

Ridly Greig, F, Ottawa Senators: Greig (6-0, 184) is tied for 13th among rookies with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and is first with a plus-15 rating in 37 games. The 21-year-old, chosen No. 28 in the 2020 draft, is eighth among rookies in hits (58), and eighth among rookie forwards in blocked shots (20). He is tied for ninth among rookie forwards in penalties drawn (11) while averaging 14:25 of ice time.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has impressed at left wing on the top line with center Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Knies (6-3, 217) is fifth among rookies in hits (79) and tied for fourth in takeaways (20) in 45 games. His 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) rank 15th among NHL rookies and his 15 even-strength points (eight goals) are tied for eighth. He averages 14:14 of ice time and is 5-for-25 (20.0 percent) in high-danger scoring areas, or the slot, which is better than the League average (17.6), per NHL Edge statistics.

"We're seeing a young player that's adjusting to the League," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Knies spent the summer training there with Matthews. He signed with Toronto after his second season at the University of Minnesota, where he had 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) and a plus-31 rating in 40 games. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best NCAA men's ice hockey player.

OTT@TOR: Knies tips in Matthews' shot for lead in 1st period

Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks: The 20-year-old, the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is third among rookie defensemen in assists (17), points (19), even-strength points (12), power-play points (seven) and shots on goal (60). Mintyukov (6-1, 195) has the look of a top-pair defenseman because of his excellent skating, strength, and transitional ability out of his own end, and he averages 18:06 in ice time. He'll also sacrifice his body to help his team, ranking third among first-year defensemen with 48 hits, is tied for sixth with 43 blocked shots, and is ninth with nine takeaways.

He is expected to miss another three weeks after sustaining a separated shoulder in a 5-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Jan. 9.

Nikita Okhotiuk, D, San Jose Sharks: The Sharks acquired Okhotiuk as part of the Timo Meier trade with the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 26, 2023. The 23-year-old had core muscle surgery in April and is now playing a prominent role as a stand-up, physical defenseman. Okhotiuk (6-1, 195) is first among rookie defensemen with 89 hits, third with 70 blocked shots and first with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is 13th among rookie defensemen with seven points (one goal, six assists) and is 10th in average ice time (16:46; minimum 15 games).

Okhotiuk said he's at his best when he's moving his feet, defending, and playing physical, and likens his style to former NHL defenseman Niklas Kronwall because of "the way he played; his physicality."

"I think we're still trying to figure out what his ceiling is since not having a full training camp and missing the first part of the season slowed him down a little bit," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "But Nikita is a National Hockey League player. He can pass the puck, he can skate, he's coachable and he's a great teammate. Eventually it's going to all come together. I heard about his edge, his physicality, but what has surprised me is his puck play; it's better than I anticipated."

